Congregation Beth Shalom has the oldest synagogue building in continuous use in Michigan.

Traverse City’s Congregation Beth Shalom has served the Grand Traverse region for well over 100 years. The Reform synagogue has a rich history.

Like many long-standing Jewish communities in northern Michigan, the second half of the 19th century saw many Jewish settlers attracted to the Grand Traverse area for its prosperous lumber business and agriculture opportunities.

Julius Levinson, Julius Steinberg and Solomon Yalomstein were the original Jewish settlers in Traverse City and the first trustees and officers of an organized “Hebrew congregation.”

Members of the congregation are believed to have originally met in private homes. Their population expanded to 10 males who could be assembled to create a minyan, and a synagogue was then established — Temple Beth El.

Ground was broken on a synagogue building and a cornerstone was laid in 1885. It was completed and formally dedicated in 1886.

In 1939, the congregation responded to the request of the Joint Distribution Committee to resettle survivors of Nazi suppression in small towns, and the synagogue was active in raising funds to aid in rescue and resettlement efforts.

During this period, younger Jewish families settled here and became active leaders in synagogue life. A program of visiting rabbinic students began in 1952. A larger membership with increased activities led to a renovation by 1960.

In August 1997, a group of community leaders came together to start a new congregation in the Grand Traverse area, Congregation Ahavat Shalom. In 2015, Ahavat Shalom and Congregation Beth El merged and became Congregation Beth Shalom.

Congregation Beth El, still the name of the building itself, is listed on the State Register of Historic Sites due to its distinction as the oldest synagogue building in continuous use in Michigan.

“It’s a small congregation, but it’s very close-knit,” said Terry Tarnow, a previous president and member of the congregation for 50 years.

Beth Shalom’s rabbi, Arnie Sleutelberg, started with the congregation as a student rabbi in the summer of 1982.

After more summer and part-time stays serving the congregation in the following years, Rabbi Arnie left to take a full-time position with Troy’s Congregation Shir Tikvah, where he spent 28 years.

Rabbi Arnie and Tarnow remained close, and after retiring from Shir Tikvah, an agreement was made to return to his roots. Rabbi Arnie visits once, sometimes twice a month.

“I still love being a rabbi and doing what rabbis do, but I didn’t want to do it full-time anymore,” he said. “This is the perfect semi-retirement pulpit for me at this point in my life.”

Beth Shalom offers monthly or twice a month services, corresponding to the rabbi’s schedule. Saturday night events often take place on those weekends, including Sukkot and Simchat Torah celebrations, a community Chanukah party and community seder. Movie nights, Havdalah and guest speaker events also take place. The congregation’s religious school, run with the help of parents, consists of about 10 kids.

A member of the community for half a century, Tarnow has seen “moving north” as something people increasingly want to do.

“We seem to be in a real upswing. I’ve served on the board on and off for probably 40 years, and right now what I’m seeing is more than half the board are people who have moved here within the last three, four years. We’re having a whole new surge of energy.”

Tarnow says the congregation is made up of about 50 member units, more than 100 people total. Members are drawn from a 50-to-60-mile radius and include singles, couples and families with children.

“(Members’) willingness to be involved and to keep the congregation going makes it really special,” she said.

The congregation is well supported by the general community, Tarnow says, a fact on display at a candlelight vigil after the Pittsburgh Tree of Life synagogue shooting in 2018.

“People from all over the community came,” Tarnow said. “We see support from around the community, and I think that’s really important.”

Seeing how the community has evolved over many decades, Rabbi Arnie believes the congregation is integral to the area.

“It’s grown substantially as has the entire Grand Traverse region,” he said. “It’s exciting. I think people are seeing the Grand Traverse region as a viable place for Jews to live and have a Jewish congregation.”