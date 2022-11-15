Meet David Broner, a certified volunteer mentor with SCORE, helping small business owners in Michigan.

David Broner, 83, of West Bloomfield was nominated to be our Volunteer of the Week by Hebrew Free Loan for the years of mentorship he’s provided to the community.

“David is the ultimate in volunteer work,” said Paul Hooberman, a contributor to Hebrew Free Loan. “He spreads his time out in so many different directions and has for many years.

“After he retired from a family business, he went to work full time as a volunteer at SCORE [the nation’s largest network of volunteer, expert business mentors, dedicated to helping small businesses get off the ground]. I volunteered at SCORE for a while and David was my mentor. He’s just a terrific individual.”

Since retiring from the family business, Broner Glove & Safety, Broner has dedicated his time to volunteer work for the past 12 years. He was a board member with Hebrew Free Loan and got involved with SCORE after learning about it at his synagogue, Congregation Shaarey Zedek.

“I get to meet people that I never would have met in my entire life, who are dreaming of actualizing a business in Michigan,” Broner said. “SCORE is a wonderful organization. Nobody gets paid. We get paid accolades for watching somebody grow.”

Broner is a certified volunteer mentor with SCORE and was awarded the SCORE Mentoring/Coaching Award of the year in 2014. He has mentees he’s been working with for eight or 10 years and some he’s been working with for three months.

“We’ve been so fortunate to get to know him over the past couple of years, and it’s so incredible to have someone with so much experience and wisdom helping us out in a volunteer capacity,” said Josh York, co-founder of Soft Goods, a cut-and-sew garment factory in Detroit’s Northwest neighborhood.

“He’s made important connections for our small business that have helped us grow and always comes with creative ideas of solving some of the problems that we face. Aside from business, he’s a great guy to call a friend, and we’re lucky to have him on our team!”

While Broner isn’t as active with Hebrew Free Loan anymore, he still offers support when they need it.

“Volunteering and mentoring keep me abreast of what’s happening and current. I would say it’s healthy for me to try to stay as current as I possibly can, especially with these young people who are technological and all over the place. So, it keeps me on my toes,” Broner added.

Broner encourages others with business experience to become a mentor with SCORE if they have the time.

“I would say if you were a former business owner or business manager, you would get a big lift out of being a SCORE mentor.”

To learn more about SCORE, head to: score.org. For Hebrew Free Loan: hfldetroit.org.

If you would like to nominate someone to be the next volunteer of the week, send a nomination with a short paragraph telling us why to rsweet@thejewishnews.com.