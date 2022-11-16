Meet the group sales executive behind the Detroit Pistons’ Jewish Heritage Night game.

When Nikki Wald began working in the Detroit Pistons’ ticket office in August 2021, she noticed a void in the club’s season promotion schedule at Little Caesars Arena.

It was a Jewish Heritage Night.

“Even when a Jewish Heritage Night had been held in the past, it wasn’t very organized,” Wald said.

Jewish Heritage Night is on the Pistons’ schedule now. And it’s organized.

Wald put together a Jewish Heritage Night last season. The group sales executive has done it again this season. It’s right there among the eight to 10 similar heritage days on the Pistons’ schedule.

“I made organizing a Jewish Heritage Night a personal mission. I’m doing it for our Jewish community,” Wald said. “It’s especially important this season with what’s going on in the world (rise of antisemitism) these days.

“This isn’t the time for us as a Jewish community to stand down, but stand up and unite, and for the Detroit and Jewish communities to show what we stand for.”

Jewish Heritage Night will be Dec. 4, when the Pistons face the Memphis Grizzlies in a 6 p.m. game.

Ticket packages start at $25. They include a Jewish Heritage Night giveaway.

Kosher food and beverages will be available as will chocolate Chanukah gelt and mini-menorahs, and Jewish Heritage Night ticket purchasers can take a post-game free throw on the floor.

Students from Jewish schools will give high-fives to Pistons players as they enter the court and will be “anthem buddies,” standing with Pistons players for the national anthem.

It’s hoped that Ryan Turell, an Orthodox Jew drafted by the Motor City Cruise, the Pistons’ G League affiliate, will be available for autographs and photos (See story on page 36).

Also in the works for Jewish Heritage Night is a Dec. 4 game between Frankel Jewish Academy and Farber Hebrew Day School basketball teams at the Pistons’ practice facility.

To purchase Jewish Heritage Night tickets, go to fevo.me/jewishheritage22.

To contact Wald for Jewish Heritage Night information or to purchase block seating for the game, send an email to nwald@pistons.com or call (313) 771-0189.

Wald is a former North Farmington High School softball star who scored runs as a freshman and sophomore while playing for the University of Michigan softball team in the 2015 and 2016 College World Series.

She played for U-M for four years.

