Jewish Medical Student Association shares Jewish culture in multicultural fundraiser.

The Wayne State School of Medicine cultural organizations got together to celebrate their rich cultures and diversity during the Multicultural Fundraiser on Oct. 10. The Jewish Medical Student Association (JMSA) was happy to be one of the participating organizations, along with the World Health Student Organization, Black Medical Association, Latino Medical Student Association, Asian Pacific American Medical Student Association, Islamic Medical Student Association, American Association of Physicians of Indian Origin and the National Arab American Medical Association.

The cultural organizations partnered with 482Forward to raise more than $500 during the fundraiser. 482Forward is an organization of parents, students, educators and community members working toward ensuring that Detroit children have access to a quality education regardless of their race or socioeconomic status.

During the event, each group had a presentation to talk about their culture, as well as a performance and a fashion show used to highlight their culture’s traditions. Since the event was taking place on Sukkot, the JMSA decided to educate all the participants about the holiday and explained the significance of the lulav and etrog.

For the fashion show, JMSA members modeled outfits inspired by the traditions we participate in during the Jewish holidays, including Sukkot, Rosh Hashanah, Chanukkah, Shavuot and Purim. For the performance, the JMSA wanted to bring all the participants together, so we taught everyone how to dance the Hora. It was a fun night.

The event was amazing. It was great to come together as one community and celebrate our differences. Everyone was receptive to learning about one another’s cultures. Teaching the Hora was my favorite part because it got everyone in the room involved. At the end of the night, people came up to me saying how much they enjoyed learning and dancing the Hora.

Josh Kirschner, M2 WSU Medical Student, said, “It was such a fun experience to share some elements of the Jewish culture with my fellow classmates. We are all often so divided, so to come together and be able to appreciate one another’s culture and identity was a special occasion. Seeing everyone get excited and having fun during the Hora was such a joy and was a big highlight of the night for me.”

It was a great night, and JMSA can’t wait to participate in another cultural night. @

Madison Graifman is a Wayne State Medical Student and JMSA president.