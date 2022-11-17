Jewish Historical Society docents went on a bus tour of Mount Clemens.

Jewish Historical Society of Michigan (JHSM) docents hopped on a bus with 50 passengers to celebrate the Jewish history of Mount Clemens on Sunday, Oct. 24. We were not prepared for the emotional moments at our final stop, Beth Tephilath Moses Cemetery.

At the end of a short, narrow road and across from an abandoned Big Boy restaurant, we entered the cemetery.

“Here’s my family! Here are the Schwartzes. They’re here!” Sam Woll, recognized in 2017 as a 36 under 36 Jewish achiever, had small stones ready to place on her grandparents’ graves. Samuel Schwartz, she told us, was the person she was named after, and her sister was named after Mina Schwartz, her grandmother, the next grave.

This was the perfect ending to an interesting tour of “Bath City.” The mineral baths in Mount Clemens were the source of a tourism bonanza from 1873 to 1974. At the height of the bath cures, the small town accommodated 40,000 tourists per summer: one tourist for each resident. The cure consisted of 21 baths in water heated to 95 degrees. At the Crocker House Museum, the tour’s first stop, were photos of some of the baths. Tour attendees told stories of grandparents going to the Park, Plaza, Medea, Arethusa and Colonial hotels. Kosher hotels and rooming houses were popular in this Macomb County small town.

The Arethusa Bath House was built in 1910 and sold in 1925 to Morris and Sadie Feldman from Bridgeport, Connecticut, the great-uncle and great-aunt of Barbara Cook, wife of former JHSM president Jerry Cook. When the group stopped for lunch and a tour of the Mount Clemens synagogue, Beth Tephilath Moses, Barbara and Jerry found the names of Feldman family donors on the memorial wall.

The synagogue’s history is long and storied. Originally, the congregation met in a hotel room for services conducted by Meyer Davis, the shochet and only butcher in town in the early years. In 1912, the congregation was chartered, as was a Hebrew school. The cemetery was established in 1918. Two years later, construction of the synagogue began. Detroit’s Temple Beth El in Detroit sold its ark and benches to the new congregation, whose new three-story building housed a large social hall in the basement. In 1977, after 56 years in the building, the congregation moved to its current location on 146 South Ave. Some of the original stained-glass windows were hung inside the current building.

On the tour of the synagogue, we learned from current congregants about the infamous court case involving a suit by a male congregant opposed to mixed-gender seating. The case went to the Michigan Supreme Court, which found for the plaintiff. Beth Tephilath Moses is now a Conservative synagogue.

The JHSM tour was led by former Mount Clemens resident Trudy Weiss, who pointed out her neighborhood and the many houses owned by other Jewish families, including her uncle and first Jewish mayor, Abe Levine, and his wife, Lillian.

Jeannie Weiner is JHSM president.