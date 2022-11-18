Arnie Blaine leads the tour of Congregation Shaar Hashomayim.
NEXTGen Detroit enjoys a day across the river.

With U.S.-Canada COVID-related border restrictions and requirements relaxed, the time is ripe to reconnect the Metro Detroit and Windsor Jewish young adult communities. NEXTGen Detroit coordinated a day in Windsor full of history, festivities and fun.

Members of the group pose for a photo at the JP Wiser Experience Center at the Hiram Walker & Sons Distillery.
The first stop for the group was Jackson Park, where Irene Moore Davis shared the history of the Black Windsor experience. She focused on the Emancipation Day celebration held in Jackson Park going back to the 1930s. These celebrations attracted renowned civil rights leaders like Martin Luther King Jr. and music icons like Stevie Wonder and the Supremes.

Joelle Abramowitz and David Lowenstein at the Windsor JCC.
Following lunch and mingling at the Windsor JCC, the tour continued to the Hiram Walker & Sons Distillery. The group toured the distillery campus and learned about distilling history and process. And what tour would be complete without a curated whisky tasting?

Jake Fishkind, Dan Brotman and Ivan Meisner at the Windsor JCC.
The final stop of the day took the group to Congregation Shaar Hashomayim, an Orthodox congregation built in the late 1920s and nearing its centennial. The group learned the history of the Windsor Jewish community and explored the physical and spiritual space of the synagogue.

Members of the group listen to the history of Jackson Park.
“What Up Windsor,” as the event was called, was a huge success with new friendships formed and new experiences enjoyed in our Canadian sister city.

