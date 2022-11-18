“We take pride in having a competitive, fun league. A lot of family members bowl together.”

B’nai B’rith Bowlers Rolling Through a ‘Normal’ Season

If all goes well, the weekly Brotherhood-Eddie Jacobson B’nai B’rith Bowling League will enjoy its first “normal” season in a while this season.

The league’s 2019-20 season ended eight weeks early in March 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The 2020-21 season was canceled because of the pandemic, and the 2021-22 season was halted for about a month because of a surge in COVID cases.

“We had a vaccination requirement last season. We don’t have one this season, but it’s kind of an unwritten rule. Four or five guys are bowling with masks this season,” said league secretary Gary Klinger, who has had that job since 1995.

There’s good news on the lanes for the league. There are 24 teams, up from the 22 teams that bowled last season, making it the largest league roster in about 20 years.

Four bowlers compete for a team. Twenty teams have four bowlers, and four teams have a fifth bowler, giving the league a roster of 100 bowlers.

“We take pride in having a competitive, fun league. A lot of family members bowl together,” Klinger said. “My father (Mark Klinger, who was the league secretary for 25 years before Gary Klinger took over) called our league, ‘A league with a heart.’”

This year’s 29-week league season (two 13-week halves and three weeks of playoffs, Monday nights at Country Lanes in Farmington Hills) began Sept. 7. The first half will end

Jan. 2 and the second half will end April 3.

Only six weeks of league competition had been put in the books through Nov. 7 because of Jewish holidays. The league’s next night off will be Dec. 26. Halloween night bowling was moved from a 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. start to give families a chance to go trick-or-treating.

An excellent 255-264-278–797 series was rolled Oct. 24 by Mike Rosen from the Gramps R Us team. It’s the 11th-highest series bowled in the league, which was formed in 1961.

Jerry & His Kidz got off to a great start, leading the league in points through five weeks. Jerry Gurwin and his grandsons Joey and Noah Schechter are on the team.

Head’s Up! Rosenblatt Scores Tournament Game-Winner

Ben Rosenblatt picked a great time to get his first point of the season for the Elon University men’s soccer team.

The junior from Huntington Woods scored on a header about 20 minutes into a Colonial Athletic Association tournament semifinal game Nov. 6 against Drexel, and that turned out to be the only goal in a 1-0 victory for the Phoenix, the tournament host.

Rosenblatt jumped over two Drexel defenders to get to a pass from about 30 yards away from teammate Marco Vesterholm, and he knocked the ball into the net off the near post.

Thanks to Rosenblatt’s goal and Elon’s team-record 11th shutout of the season, the No. 1 tournament seed Phoenix (11-3-3) earned a berth in the tournament championship game against defending tournament champion and No. 3 tournament seed Hofstra on Nov. 12.

It’s been a memorable season for Rosenblatt, a Berkley High School graduate who was a Jewish News High School Athlete of the Year and a recipient of a Dr. Steve and Evelyn Rose Stars of Tomorrow Scholarship in 2020.

The defender-midfielder helped Elon defeat North Carolina 3-0 on Oct. 18. It was the Phoenix’s first regular-season win over their nearby in-state rival. They were 0-14-1 in the regular season against the Tar Heels before that victory.

North Carolina hadn’t been beaten that badly in a regular-season nonconference game since it lost 3-0 to Akron in 2010.

“Us beating North Carolina is like, say, a mid-major Central Michigan beating U-M in football,” Rosenblatt said.

“North Carolina is a blue blood in college soccer, and they play in the ACC, which is the best conference for college soccer. It took a while to sink in, but we weren’t shocked about beating them. I don’t think anyone expected us to beat them by that score.”

Podcast Packs a Punch Thanks to Ex -State Boxing Commissioner

Former Michigan Boxing Commissioner Dr. Stuart Kirschenbaum is featured in a recently released podcast about Joe Louis, the Detroit native who ruled the boxing world as heavyweight champion from 1937-49.

A listening party and premiere for “Joe Louis, The Punch of Detroit,” which also served as the launch of the fifth season of the award-winning Detroit History Podcast by veteran Detroit historian and journalist Tim Kiska, was held last month at Third Man Records Cass Corridor in Detroit.

“The party was a first-class event,” said Kirschenbaum, who participated in a Q&A session that took place after the Joe Louis podcast was played.

Kiska contacted Kirschenbaum early this year and asked if he would be interviewed for the Joe Louis podcast. Kirschenbaum then helped Kiska arrange an interview for the podcast with Joe Louis Jr., Joe Louis’ son.

“The interview with Joe’s son gave additional credibility to the podcast,” Kirschenbaum said.

A 2010 inductee into the Michigan Jewish Sports Hall of Fame, Kirschenbaum served as Michigan’s boxing commissioner under four governors from 1981-92 and he’s now the state’s boxing commissioner emeritus. He’s known throughout the world as a leader in the regulation of boxing and for his passion for the sport.

Kirschenbaum is a close friend of the family of Joe Louis, who died in 1981. He was the guardian for Martha Louis, Joe Louis’ widow, in her final years. She died in 1991 and was buried alongside her husband in Arlington National Cemetery.

Joe Louis Jr. and Kirschenbaum did a video about Joe Louis that was shown during Detroit Pistons’ games at Little Caesars Arena during February (Black History Month).

Kirschenbaum is one of 24 boxing insiders interviewed in the Ringside 2, a new book by Doveed Linder. Heavyweight champions Lennox Lewis and Evander Holyfield and promoters Don King and Kathy Duva also are interviewed.

For information about the Detroit History Podcast, go to detroithistorypodcast.com.

Greenberg Invitational Tees Off Against Cancer

The Hank Greenberg Golf and Tennis Invitational has a serious side. It’s a fundraiser for many causes, mainly cancer research and treatment.

That fact was driven home recently when Stuart Raider and Don Rudick, the president and executive director of the Michigan Jewish Sports Foundation, which presents the invitational, gave a $20,000 donation to the Karmanos Cancer Institute.

The $20,000 was part of the proceeds from this year’s Greenberg Invitational, held June 6 at Franklin Hills Country Club.

“Cancer has been the main cause of the invitational since it began in 1984,” Rudick said. “Hank Greenberg had cancer at the time (the former Detroit Tigers star died from metastatic kidney cancer Sept. 4, 1986 at age 75). More than $1 million has been donated to cancer and other causes through the years thanks to the invitational.”

Another $5,000 from this year’s Greenberg Invitational was donated to a scholarship fund set up at Northwestern University to honor longtime Detroit sports radio talk show host and television personality Jamie Samuelsen, a Northwestern graduate who died from colon cancer Aug. 1, 2020 at age 48.

A group of Samuelsen’s friends and Northwestern fraternity brothers started the annual scholarship, which helps defray the cost of tuition for a Northwestern undergrad who is interested in sports journalism.

A story on the scholarship fund posted on the 97.1 The Ticket website urges readers nearing age 45 to get screened for colon cancer.