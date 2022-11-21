Weisberg Cancer Treatment Center now offers expanded services in Farmington Hills.

The Idell and Lawrence Weisberg Cancer Treatment Center, which opened in 2001 in Farmington Hills, has been expanded and rebuilt to meet an increased need for outpatient cancer care.

Idell Weisberg and her husband, Lawrence, who died last year, were lead donors for the center, part of the Karmanos Cancer Institute. The Weisberg Cancer Treatment Center provides outpatient cancer care as well as mammography for cancer screening at a site close to patients’ homes.

According to Karmanos Cancer Hospital President and CEO Brian Gamble, the expansion was needed “because of more business than we could handle. Cancer treatment has become more out-patient.”

During the fiscal year that ended in September 2022, there were almost 23,000 patient visits to the Weisberg Cancer Treatment Center.

The original building featured an Up North or ski chalet style with lots of natural light, high ceilings and contemporary décor. The goal was to provide a warm atmosphere that could reduce some of the stress of being a cancer patient or family member.

This light and airy feel was maintained in the new building. “It was very important that we not lose that feeling of serenity,” Gamble says. “We don’t want it to look like a hospital — we wanted it to be comforting.”

A garden will be planted in the spring to offer pleasant views for patients, visitors and staff.

As part of the project, the number of infusion chairs used for chemotherapy was tripled, and examination rooms, pharmacy and lab were expanded. In addition, a gamma knife was installed to treat brain cancer with specialized radiation. An Interventional Radiology suite will enable patients to have ports inserted for chemotherapy. Equipment to measure bone density was added to monitor bone strength, which can be depleted by cancer and some treatments. In addition, the mammography and breast ultrasound areas were expanded and reconfigured to provide more privacy for patients.

The new building, which cost $48 million, was funded through a combination of debt and cash, according to Gamble. It is 68,000 square feet — almost three times the size of the original facility. The expansion was approved in 2018 and began in 2019. Construction was slowed somewhat, Gamble says, by supply chain issues resulting from the COVID pandemic. In addition, the facility was open for patient care throughout construction, which was a challenge for the builders. Ghafari Associates was the architect for the project, and Roncelli Inc. was the contractor. An opening ceremony for the new Weisberg Center was held in October.

Comprehensive outpatient treatment is available for all types of cancer at the Farmington Hills location with the exception of surgery and clinical trials, which are provided at the main Karmanos Cancer Hospital in Midtown Detroit. Karmanos is a National Cancer Institute-designated cancer center. It is affiliated with Wayne State University, and some of its physicians have dual appointments on Wayne’s School of Medicine faculty. Since 2004 Karmanos Cancer Institute has been part of McLaren Health System, based in Grand Blanc, Michigan.