The Windsor Jewish Federation celebrated the launch of its UJA Next Gen campaign with a night of Soul Food & Spirits on Thursday, Oct. 27, hosted by community member Miriam Cedroni.

The home-hosted event was a special opportunity to connect and reconnect with both new and veteran young Jews in the Windsor area.

The delicious Soul Food menu included brisket, chicken, garlic-roasted potatoes, vegan mac ’n’ cheese and more … all cooked in whiskey, a sumptuous foreshadowing to the six varieties of spirits everyone sampled in a tasting led by Wolfhead Distillery, a popular restaurant and distillery nearby.

The dinner was organized by dedicated volunteers Michelle Turnbull (former Windsor Jewish Federation staff) and Miriam Cedroni, with support from Windsor Jewish Federation staff members Joe Schnayer, Richie Kamen and Dan Brotman.