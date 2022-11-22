Two sets of brothers help Bloomfield Hills High School’s boys tennis team win a state championship.

The Bloomfield Hills High School boys tennis team ran away with the Division 1 state championship.

The Black Hawks scored 35 points on a cold, windy weekend last month at Hope College’s Etheridge Tennis Complex, winning five of the eight flights and finishing second in two flights in the two-day tournament.

Runner-up Northville and third-place Troy were far behind Bloomfield Hills with 25 and 24 points.

Among those at the front of the pack for the Black Hawks were two sets of brothers: Merrick and Jonah Chernett, and twins Ryan and Aaron Rose.

Here’s what the brothers did at the regional tournament at Clarkston (Bloomfield Hills won the team title there, too) and the state tournament, along with comments from Black Hawks coach Greg Burks:

— Junior Ryan Rose combined with junior Michael Dillon to win regional and state championships at No. 2 doubles. They were 27-1 for the season in their second year as a doubles team.

“Ryan and Michael have great chemistry,” Burks said.

— Junior Aaron Rose was 25-3 for the season at No. 3 singles. He was a regional champion and state runner-up.

“Aaron won the state championship at No. 4 singles last year, and his game improved this year,” Burks said.

— Junior Merrick Chernett joined sophomore Pierce Shaya to win regional and state championships at No. 1 doubles. They were 26-1 for the season.

“I put Merrick and Pierce together because I thought they would be successful with their mix of styles. They were very successful,” Burks said.

— Freshman Jonah Chernett was 21-5 for the season at No. 1 singles. He was a regional finalist and state quarterfinalist.

“I had no problem playing Jonah at No. 1 singles even though he’s a freshman,” Burks said. “He’s a seasoned veteran because he’s played so many UTSA (United States Tennis Association” matches. There’s a lot of gamesmanship at No. 1 singles, but that didn’t bother Jonah because he’s seen all kinds of stuff.”

Winning a state championship in high school is a remarkable and memorable experience. It’s especially remarkable and memorable to do it with your brother.

That fact isn’t lost on the Rose and Chernett brothers.

“It’s really cool that my brother and I can share this memory together for the rest of our lives,” Ryan Rose said. “It was special to play on this team with him.”

Brother Aaron said, “This was something we looked forward to for a while knowing our team would be very strong this season. It was a really cool experience.”

Merrick Chernett said, “It was an amazing experience. My brother and I have a super-tight relationship. There was nothing better than being able to cheer each other on during the state tournament.”

Jonah Chernett agreed. “We were more supportive of each other than ever during the season.”

Tennis is a passion for these brothers. They all compete year-round and push each other, especially when they practice together.

Ryan Rose looked at it this way: “It’s a huge advantage to have my brother as a built-in practice partner. We definitely take advantage of the opportunity.”

His brother Aaron said, “When my brother and I practice together, we push ourselves to do our best.”

Jonah Chernett said, “Neither my brother nor I would be where we are today without each other.

“We’re always pushing ourselves way beyond our comfort zones individually and, when we train together, we have even more motivation to do well because of our competitiveness.

“We always give 110% when we step foot on the court and are never satisfied no matter what. Our biggest emphasis is to stay hungry.”

His brother Merrick agreed.

“My brother and I are always looking to make each other better tennis players and individuals on and off the court. And we’re always there to pick each other up.

“We’re both extremely competitive. Jonah brings the best out of me when we play a match in practice because we both want to win so badly.”

The Rose twins are 17. Their parents are Scott and Rachel Rose. Merrick Chernett is 16 and Jonah Chernett is 15. They have an older brother Brevin, 18. Their parents are Jorey and Stacy Chernett.

Bloomfield Hills is a boys tennis powerhouse, and that designation doesn’t look like it will end soon because of the plethora of youth on this year’s team.

This year’s Division 1 state championship was the third in six years and fourth in eight seasons for the Black Hawks, and their first since 2018.

Burks also was the coach when Bloomfield Hills won state championships in 2015, 2017 and 2018.

The Black Hawks finished second behind Troy last season at the Division 1 state tournament.

After losing only one senior, they were considered the prohibitive favorite this year to win the state title, and they did it despite having a huge target on their backs.

Send sports news to stevestein502004@yahoo.com.