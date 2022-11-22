The audience enjoys the fire show with David Brown.
The Sukkot Family Festival at The Shul of West Bloomfield on Oct. 16 was designed to bring the beauty of Sukkot and Simchat Torah to life for their JEMS students and their families.

A cookie sukkah
It was also open to the community because, why not? The holidays are a joy, and The Shul loves to share that.

Mendel Blumstein shares the mitzvah of the lulav with Syler and Marcy Van Pelt
Everyone had fun shaking the lulav and making a special blessing together in the sukkah while enjoying festive snacks such as cotton candy and snow cones. The children enjoyed making their edible sukkah and sand candy Simchat Torah flags while meeting new friends.

Rochel Leah and Noam Harby
Finally, David Brown’s fire juggling show was enjoyed by all in the stunning fall weather that topped off the incredible morning.

