The Sukkot Family Festival at The Shul of West Bloomfield on Oct. 16 was designed to bring the beauty of Sukkot and Simchat Torah to life for their JEMS students and their families.

It was also open to the community because, why not? The holidays are a joy, and The Shul loves to share that.

Everyone had fun shaking the lulav and making a special blessing together in the sukkah while enjoying festive snacks such as cotton candy and snow cones. The children enjoyed making their edible sukkah and sand candy Simchat Torah flags while meeting new friends.

Finally, David Brown’s fire juggling show was enjoyed by all in the stunning fall weather that topped off the incredible morning.