At the first anniversary of the deadly school shooting, legislation for common sense gun reform may be in reach.

Earlier this fall, Jan Goldstein Frank of Bloomfield Hills sat in the auditorium of Bloomfield Hills High School with other employees, staff and contractors for a training seminar on how to respond in the event of an active shooter on campus.

The longtime forensics coach was grateful to receive “ALICE” training (Alert, Lockdown, Inform, Counter, Evacuate), named for its easy-to-remember acronym of potentially lifesaving measures that educators must follow if they ever find themselves in a mass shooting.

While she was grateful for the training as she pondered a new school year, she said the fear of ever having to be in such a situation could be avoided if the state’s gun laws had more teeth.

“The ALICE training was one of the saddest days of my life,” reflected the Bloomfield Hills resident. “I don’t know how any human could effectively execute the training under the extreme stress and pressure of being in a life-threatening situation such as having an active shooter present in a school.

“We were taught how to use a staple gun to properly clear shards of glass from a window so students could escape without being cut. You think to yourself, ‘Why am I here?’ I’m here with other teachers taking this course because this country refuses to figure out a way to regulate the possession of firearms and particularly ones that are weapons of war.

“We are educators tasked to take care of children,” she continued. “Society is layering this active shooter training on teachers — a population that is among some of the most overworked and undervalued people in our entire community. It’s absurd, it’s like putting a band-aid over a gunshot wound.”

The Impact of the Oxford Shooting

On Oct. 24, the teenager charged with killing four fellow students at Oxford High School and wounding six others, including a teacher on Nov. 30, 2021, pleaded guilty to his crimes in Oakland County Circuit Court. His parents, who purchased the 9mm pistol for him just four days before the shooting, are charged with multiple manslaughter counts.

In the months that have followed since the shooting, grassroots, political and organizational leaders in the Jewish and general community admit that even though they are optimistic that legislative reforms on gun safety are within reach due to a shift to a Democratic majority in Lansing, our state and nation will still suffer through mass shootings.

Efforts to pass gun safety laws, including safety storage mandates, red flag laws, magazine limits, enforcing the illegality of private gun sales and eliminating gun access to domestic abusers, need to be compounded with beefed-up mental health resources and behavioral assessments.

In interviews with the JN, all sources acknowledged that gun reform must happen within the parameters of the Second Amendment. They stated most people, whether they own guns or not, weigh on the side of common sense, and said guns should not be taken away from responsible owners.

Violent Threats Continue

This fall saw no letup to violent threats to our students, and all the while school and law enforcement officials state they are in constant communication with one another. During the first week of November, two bomb threats were called into Frankel Jewish Academy in two days.

In an unrelated incident, a 14-year-old teen from Oxford Township was arrested Oct. 12 after posting photos of guns on social media and claiming he would kill Jewish people, according to reports from the Oakland County Sherriff’s Office. An FBI investigation later found the teen was in possession of a handgun. The teen was the third person arrested that week in Oakland County for making violent threats.

West Bloomfield Police Chief Michael Patton said all threats to schools are taken seriously, adding that his investigative team would rather check out 99 false leads if it means that one real threat can be abated to save lives.

“No one’s crystal ball is perfect,” Patton said. “But often after a shooting tragedy, people will later say they suspected the perpetrator had issues or seemed problematic but didn’t want to come forward to say anything because they didn’t want to bother the police. There have been formal studies on this on how some shootings could have been prevented. That is why we still promote the message ‘If you see something, say something,’ even if someone casually makes a comment.”

Patton said some of the threats have been coming from children as young as 10 years old. He implored that in these times, parents need to sit down with young children and explain that threats are not jokes, and it is OK to tell an adult if they know about another child who is thinking about calling in a threat of violence to a school. He says families often regret not explicitly talking about what a threat is, the law and what the consequences can be for a child, their family and the community.

“If you think someone is contemplating something, either self-harm or harm to anyone else, we are going to be aggressive,” Patton asserted. “We will knock on doors and wake up parents to investigate.”

Bloomfield Hills Schools Superintendent Pat Watson, who recently hosted a roundtable at BHS about public and school safety with Patton and other public law enforcement, safety and educational professionals across West Bloomfield and Bloomfield Township in attendance, said even as the Oxford anniversary approaches, threats have increased.

“We want our primary focus to be on supporting our community through this difficult anniversary,” Watson said. “Unfortunately, we are also faced with the reality that after a major school tragedy, copycat threats occur at an exponential rate. Districts throughout our county have seen just that.

“Across Oakland County, students have been making bomb threats, writing threats on walls and verbalizing threats,” Watson continued. “These threats have been made in and out of school, including on social media. Social media posts have included challenges to see which school district can have the most lockdowns.

“After making verbal and written threats, students often insist the threats are jokes, or that they were just seeking attention,” he said. “This past year, the Oakland County Prosecutor’s Office has charged 42 cases of school threats. Whereas in the year before Nov. 30, 2020, there was only one case charged by the office.”

Last week, County Sheriff Mike Bouchard took to social media after another round of school threats. He created a video message to be shared at schools so students can “understand that not only will all reports of any school threat be taken seriously, students could face legal charges if caught making threats.”

In the video, available at https://vimeo.com/770857672, he says: “We have been inundated with threats all across this county … You need to understand, if you make a threat — whether or not you intend to carry it out — it is a crime.”

Commission to Prevent Gun Violence

In September 2022, Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald created a 20-member commission of law enforcement, behavioral health, medical and educational, and social work professionals to create an evidence-based curriculum to prevent gun violence and mass shootings.

The commission is charged with creating a curriculum that can teach students, teachers and parents about the signs that potential shooters exhibit before they turn violent.

McDonald, in an interview with the JN, said since last November, she has learned that the prevention of mass shootings must be approached from many angles, which include early recognition and intervention of potential mass shooters in addition to changing gun access laws.

“Gun restriction laws of any kind are not the only answer,” McDonald said. “We started the commission because there are many things we can be doing on the prevention and intervention side. The challenge for the public is when you see or you know somebody is in crisis, who may harm themselves or others, what do you do?”

McDonald said the only way to know if an individual is a credible threat is to activate threat assessment protocols that will create streams of communication between educators and school administrators, law enforcement, and medical and mental health professionals.

She continued: “We need resources in place that can understand what threat that individual poses, what they need and how to keep in touch with them. We need to have a place to report a potential shooter before they have that gun in their hand.”

Serving on McDonald’s commission is Gary Sikorski, director of Jewish Community-Wide Security, an independent organization formed in March 2022 tasked with protecting and providing security resources and guidance to the Jewish community under the umbrella of the Jewish Federation of Metropolitan Detroit.

Sikorski sees his place on McDonald’s commission as a way for the Jewish community to “have a seat at the table” and sees it as an opportunity to share some of the lessons learned and some of the practices that have been in place, as Jewish institutions have felt particularly vulnerable with the rise of antisemitism and a series of attacks and threats in the last several years.

Sikorski added that the Oxford High School shooting was a “punch in the gut” and a reminder that even with security systems in place, shootings of this nature can happen anywhere.

“Any time there is a school shooting, we reflect on what systems are in place. One of the benefits of having the security program that we do and having that in place is that we don’t have wild swings in gearing to respond to incidents. We maintain a consistent level of security and communication throughout our schools and agencies that do not require a wholesale change in response. This reaffirms what we do, and it also makes us reflect to change and evolve as situations change.”

On the national stage, Sikorski said money and resources have been provided to religious institutions through the anti-terrorism grant from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security known as the Urban Areas Security Initiative Program. And last year, Jewish Federations of North America launched the $130 million LiveSecure grant program for additional resources, with the Jewish Federation of Metropolitan Detroit receiving an undisclosed allocation from this fund.

Sikorski said a common thread between many facets of professionals working on the issue — from law enforcement, education and mental health — is the emphasis to conduct behavioral risk assessments at schools, soon to be mandated thanks to a bipartisan law signed by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in June of 2022. Under the legislation (HB 6012), beginning in January 2023, the state will fund risk assessments and critical incidence mapping to help protect students and create safety plans in the event of an emergency.

“The behavioral risk assessment programs are backed by multidisciplinary boards, which investigate every incident to determine if a person has the ability to carry out a threat or was just making a poor choice of making a false threat,” Sikorski said. “In either case, all threats, perceived and real, will be investigated. The days of calling in a threat just for a prank are gone.”

Responsible Gun Owners Want Reform

In the year since Oxford, gun owner and former private investigator Jonathan Gold, founder of the Michigan chapter of Giffords Organization, said he has been steadily recruiting a diverse group of gun-owning members to the grassroots organization founded by gunshot victim and former Congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords.

The goals of Giffords are to teach members the responsibilities of gun ownership while advocating for sensible policy changes at the local and national levels. Giffords has chapters in seven states.

Ultimately, Gold said that change will come through one conversation at a time between gun owners who ascribe to common sense regulations such as locking up guns from children, not lending out or selling weapons through private channels, and keeping guns away from domestic abusers and those with a confirmed mental illness.

Speaking before the midterm election, Gold said his organization was promised hearings on legislation that would keep guns away from children and other matters in the months following Oxford. But the promises in Lansing went unfulfilled.

“Giffords is a bipartisan organization, but I’ll be frank in saying that the only people who are talking about gun safety in this state are the Democrats,” Gold said. “After Oxford, we were promised a hearing on domestic gun violence laws and child access protection laws, but we never got a hearing under the Republican leadership in the Michigan State Legislature after multiple requests.”

Coming off what is being described as a “blue trifecta,” where Democrats hold the governor’s office and the majority in the State Legislature at the same time for the first time in 40 years, the Jewish delegation in Lansing hopes that proposed gun legislation packages can finally reach the floor for discussion and become law.

Reforms on gun safety legislation have been a centerpiece of the work of many Jewish organizations, such as the National Council for Jewish Women. Linda Levy, state policy advocate for NCJW-Michigan, pointed to the success of grassroots efforts as a lesson learned from this election. With victories for reproductive freedom and increased ease of voting access in the books for the midterm election, Levy said NCJW can now refocus its efforts on gun reform legislation.

“We have been involved with gun violence prevention for a while and have met with leaders in the past, but with no success,” Levy said. “We are now more optimistic because we expect gun violence prevention to take a more prominent role in the State Legislature. We have seen that grassroots efforts are very effective when it comes to saving on access to abortion and voting rights, and we now want these same grassroots efforts to reduce gun violence.”

West Bloomfield Treasurer Robert Wittenberg, who served three terms in the state legislature as a representative and founded the body’s Gun Violence Prevention Caucus in 2016, said he hopes that common sense gun control legislation can finally get a hearing in Lansing. Working within the parameters of the Second Amendment, he believes more can be done to create barriers so guns will not get into the hands of the wrong people.

“There are certain guns, like assault rifles, that should not be widely accessible, and there are certain people who should not be allowed to possess guns in the first place,” Wittenberg said. “This is the work the legislature has been charged with, and with new leadership coming in, it’s the kind of work they will be able to accomplish to reduce gun violence, deaths and increase safety in our communities.

“And we want to make it clear that we are not trying to take people’s guns away. We respect our right to bear arms, but we do want it to be in a safe, responsible manner.”

State Senate President Pro Tempore Jeremy Moss (D-11), who worked on founding the Gun Violence Prevention Caucus with Wittenberg, said after years of stagnation on gun safety policy, even after the Oxford mass shooting, the voters spoke for change by casting their ballots. He hopes that there will now be movement on comprehensive background checks, gun safety storage, red flag and magazine capacity laws.

“Legislation that we have put forward — like red flag laws — has passed in other states with proven metrics,” Moss explained. “Florida passed a red flag law immediately following the Parkland shooting. This allows law enforcement or a family member to identify somebody who has made credible threats to others or themselves and petition the court to have a temporary restraining order against that person from being able to act on those motivations with a firearm. We’ve also proposed safe storage laws, which is directly applicable to what happened in Oxford, to make sure that if a gun is in a home, where a minor can access it, it has to be safely stored away.”

Moss said background checks can be strengthened by rewriting the current law by changing the word “pistol” to “firearm.” Lastly, another potentially lifesaving law that can now be in reach is limiting the capacity of magazines. Magazines can carry up to 30 rounds of bullets and are used in semi-automatic rifles such as the AR-15. According to the Giffords Organization, Michigan has no laws banning assault rifles and no large magazine capacity ban. According to website Statista, semi-automatic rifles were featured in many deadly mass shootings, including the Orlando nightclub, Sandy Hook Elementary School and Texas First Baptist Church massacres.

“In shootings involving an AR-15 with the shooter using high-capacity magazines, the only time the shooter was stopped, and when people had a chance to flee, was when the shooter had to stop to reload their rifle with another magazine,” Moss said.

Speaking the day after Michigan Democrats elected leadership for the House Democratic Caucus in Lansing, Representative-Elect Noah Arbit (D-20), who ran on a gun violence prevention platform, said gun safety reform will be a top priority in 2023.

“The Democratic House caucus is committed to ensuring that we are protecting Michiganders, especially children from gun violence. Everyone has the right to navigate their way through life being safe from gun violence.”

Representative Samantha Steckloff (D-37) said her constituents want more stringent gun laws passed. Before that happens, she said, the existing proposed legislation will need to be reworked and updated, but she sees the Democratic win as an exciting opportunity to accomplish what she says is what 70% of Michiganders want — gun safety reform. Steckloff said she would like to raise the age of assault rifle sales to 21, or ban them altogether, and would especially like to see the passage of red flag laws.

“It is crazy that we have not been able to get things passed or that we have not even been able to get a hearing about red flag laws,” Steckloff said. “The current proposed legislation is a good foundational baseline, but we can rework the packages of bills to increase efficiency. We have never had the opportunity to even get a hearing on the House floor. But now, we have an opportunity to get some legislation passed because we have a Democratic majority, so we have to make sure it is perfect.”