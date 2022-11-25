CHODESH KISLEV 5783

24 November – 23 December 2022

Gratitude is the attitude when first day Rosh Chodesh Kislev falls on Thanksgiving Day this year. Kislev’s Tikkun is sleep, and the spiritual quality of this Jupiter/Tzedek-ruled month brings prophetic dreams. We read the “dream Parshiyot” of Jacob, Joseph, and Pharoah during Kislev, a reminder that the interface between dreams and waking is the thinnest this month.

Jupiter/Tzedek, the planetary ruler of Kislev, stations direct November 23, and Neptune stations direct December 3. These two major energetic turnarounds, both in the sign of Pisces, inspire hope for a weary world. Jupiter continues forward, re-entering Aries on December 20, imbuing that hope with vitality and get-up-and-go energy. Jupiter in Aries through mid-May promises an expansion of assertive energy, and the power to take that ball and run with it all the way down the field to the proverbial goal post.

Mars/Ma’adim in Gemini, still retrograde through mid-January, has been destabilizing communication structures. The status quo gets a reset November 28 at the trine of Mars to Saturn/Shabbtai. Venus/Noga and the Sun both oppose Mars, December 1 and 8 respectively. Extremism is challenged but tries to provoke a shouting match. The Full Moon in Gemini December 7 may be an informational data dump, but discerning meaning from a mountain of facts takes precision, care, and patience.

Tekufah Tevet, the Winter Solstice, comes December 21, the third day of Chanukah. The Sun squares Jupiter on the shortest day of the solar year, and sometimes it feels like justice will never prevail. Remember that Kislev’s Tribal ruler Benyamin united the nation after a painful civil war they themselves began over an outrageous injustice. The spiritual power of Kislev’s sleep inspires and empowers making dreams of truth and righteousness an embodied reality. Gratitude is the attitude unlocking Kislev’s power. Hodu l’HaShem Ki Tov, Ki L’Olam Chasdo!

ARIES / TALEH

With Mars / Ma’adim still retrograde in Gemini through mid-January, buzzing thoughts may make Kislev’s Tikkun of sleep harder to attain. Active day-dreaming may be your best bet during this important month. Envision the manifestation of your highest professional goals at the trine of Mars to Saturn / Shabbtai November 28. Venus / Noga opposite Mars December 1 imbues spiritual significance to information gathering. The Sun’s opposition to Mars December 8 invites you to abandon preconceived notions about what’s possible. Jupiter / Tzedek enters re-Aries December 20, where he’ll be through mid-May, urging you to “Go big or go home”.

TAURUS / SHOR

Kislev’s Tikkun of sleep is the cure for last month’s stresses. Sharing vulnerability opens a healing channel November 25 when Venus / Noga trines Chiron. Generosity comes from a sense of inner security when Venus opposes retrograde Mars / Ma’adim and sextiles Saturn / Shabbtai December 1. No need for over-compensation when Venus squares Neptune / Rahav December 4; if you’re experiencing proportion distortion, wait until Venus enters Capricorn and squares Jupiter / Tzedek December 9 for a more realistic assessment of where you’re holding. Your originality and uniqueness shine brightest December 22 with Venus trine Uranus / Oron.

GEMINI / T’OMIM

You’re feeling pugnacious with Mars / Ma’adim in retrograde Gemini through mid-January but you’re not the best judge of objective reality on December 1’s square of Mercury / Kochav to Neptune / Rahav. Kislev’s Tikkun of sleep is your chance to dream up an embodied manifestation of an entrepreneurial idea you’ve had on the back burner for a very long time! Assess your resources realistically December 6 when Mercury squares Jupiter / Tzedek and enters Capricorn, then allow yourself to envision multiplying those resources at the Full Moon in Gemini December 7. A dream delayed is not a dream denied.

CANCER / SARTAN

Rosh Chodesh Kislev on Thanksgiving Day delivers a truckload of gratitude. Kislev’s Tikkun of sleep is especially important at the First Quarter Moon in Pisces November 30, when prophetic dreams mark a flowering of creative energy. Your unconscious mind holds many gifts, revealed December 7 at the Full Moon in Gemini. Sift your emotional overwhelm through the sieve of historical memory Last Quarter Moon in Virgo December 16. The New Moon in Capricorn December 23 inaugurates a new level of trust in your intimate partnerships. Letting go and trusting others isn’t easy, but more necessary now than ever before.

LEO / ARYEH

You shine brightest when your heart is full, and Kislev’s Tikkun of sleep brings deep dreams of a rejuvenating love when the Sun trines Chiron December 4. Protect your hopes from cynicism December 8 when the Sun opposes Mars / Ma’adim. Your joy makes you a target for miserable people. Discretion is the better part of valor; protect your privacy when the Sun sextiles Saturn / Shabbtai and squares Neptune / Rahav December 12 – 14. The Sun enters Capricorn at Tekufah Tevet, the Winter Solstice, and squares Jupiter / Tzedek on December 21. Heart-health – literal and metaphorical – becomes increasingly important.

VIRGO / BETULAH

Kislev’s Tikkun of sleep brings dreams of how to separate careers and relationships. A separation of powers is preferable when Mercury / Kochav squares Neptune / Rahav December 1. It’s not that you don’t appreciate a partner’s insight, it’s that they’re unaware of the complex details. Handle your own negotiations December 6 when Mercury squares Jupiter / Tzedek and enters Capricorn. Pride and pragmatism cannot harmonize when fairness is excluded from the equation at the Last Quarter Moon in Virgo December 16. Find an utterly original way to tell an old story when Mercury trines Uranus /Oron December 17.

LIBRA / MOZNAYIM

You’re famous for being partnership-oriented but unequal efforts in any relationship turn you off. Playing nice hoping things will change comes to an abrupt halt December 1 at the opposition of Venus / Noga to retrograde Mars / Ma’adim in Gemini. Promises made when Venus squares Neptune / Rahav December 4 change nothing; actions speak louder than words when Venus enters Capricorn and squares Jupiter / Tzedek December 9. Kislev’s Tikkun of sleep allows you the space and time to dream of the kind of partnership which supports your unique individuality when Venus trines Uranus / Oron December 22.

SCORPIO / AKRAV

Your lucid dreams of growing resources to acquire long-nurtured desires are fed by Kislev’s Tikkun of sleep this month. Retrograde Mars / Ma’adim trines Saturn / Shabbtai November 28, the secrets of your past successes inform present-day decisions. Review those triumphs for the valuable lessons learned; you’ll need to internalize that wisdom December 1 – 8 with both Venus/Noga and the Sun opposing Mars. Although living with ambiguity and some uncertainty is uncomfortable for you, use this in-between time to slim down your dreams to their fighting weight. Tighten your gloves, you’re headed for a championship round this coming March!

SAGITTARIUS / KESHET

Kislev’s Tikkun of sleep brings prophetic dreams of partnership without loss of independence. You need reassurance that this dream is achievable when Mercury/Kochav squares Jupiter/Tzedek December 6. Your restless heart craves connection and fears loss of personal sovereignty and this conflict peaks at the Full Moon in Gemini December 7. A partner who supports your freedom and earns your trust is not an impossible ask when Venus/Noga squares Jupiter December 9. Jupiter re-enters Aries December 20 and is squared by the Sun December 21 at Tekufah Tevet, the Winter Solstice, inaugurating the next five months of fresh new growth.

CAPRICORN / GIDI

The sweet smell of success wafts through your dreams during Kislev, whose Tikkun of sleep inspires a deep dive into ancestral roots, hidden memories, and family secrets, unearthing a treasure trove of unexamined habits to break and unconscious attitudes to be discarded. Support comes from Mercury/Kochav and Venus/Noga entering Capricorn December 6 and 9 respectively; your reality is formed by your creative self-expression. The Sun enters Capricorn at Tekufah Tevet, the Winter Solstice, December 21. By December 23’s New Moon in Capricorn you’re feeling power surges; pace yourself while celebrating your accomplishments and gearing up for the next challenge!

AQUARIUS / D’LI

Nobody needs the refreshing and rejuvenating benefits of Kislev’s Tikkun of sleep more than you. This sleep is spiritual preparation for the immense amount of revolutionary change you’ll be leading in 2023. “What dreams may come must give us pause” warned the Bard, but in your case, that pause is only to confirm your readiness to sacrifice comfort for the highest ideals. Practice your perfect pitch; you may have a surprising opportunity to give it over when Mercury/ Kochav trines Uranus / Oron on December 17. The trine of Venus / Noga to Uranus December 22 showcases your unique creativity.

PISCES / DAGIM

Kislev’s Tikkun of sleep brings sweet dreams at the First Quarter Moon in Pisces November 30. Some conflicting confusion occurs December 1 at the square of Mercury/Kochav to Neptune/Rahav, but Neptune stations direct December 3, dissolving doubts and reinforcing gut instincts. Venus/Noga squares Neptune December 4, revealing new professional possibilities. The Full Moon in Gemini December 7 reveals new domestic horizons. Be extra flexible December 14 at the Sun’s square to Neptune to maximize your options. Jupiter / Tzedek enters Aries December 30, energizing your connection to both ancestors and progeny. You’re an important link in an eternal chain!