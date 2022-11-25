Riding my bicycle outdoors began to be a much-favored form of exercise compared to a stationary bike going nowhere slowly. At least I got to feel the breeze and enjoy the scenery.

With the irresistible allure of the automobile to a teenage boy, my bicycle spent a lot of time in my garage after I turned 16. Even later, when I went off to Ann Arbor for college, without a car, I didn’t bring my bike to school. I think bicycles were seen as “high school,” which was the ultimate put down for a “cool college man.”

A few years later, once we started our family, I found that the demands of work and parenting young children did not leave a lot of time or opportunity for bike riding.

When I was 35, it was a challenging year (sounds like a Sinatra song). Out of nowhere, I developed severe back problems, leading to pain in my legs and back. Eventually, I had to undergo surgery to decompress my spine. My bicycle, waiting patiently in my garage, suddenly became a key ally in my coping with the back problems that continued to be a strong presence in my life, even after two laminectomies. In addition, I became good friends with the stationary bicycles at the JCC.

Riding my bicycle outdoors began to be a much-favored form of exercise compared to a stationary bike going nowhere slowly. At least I got to feel the breeze and enjoy the scenery.

My bicycle rides became a wonderful respite, a chance for clearing my head and feeling the joy of a good workout. However, this being Michigan, outdoor biking was not exactly a year-round activity.

Meanwhile, back at the ranch, my kids were being born and growing up. Which meant, among many other things, teaching each of them how to ride a two-wheeler. This was not an easy part of parenting for a guy with chronic back issues. Holding onto the back of a bike and running was not exactly in my repertoire. I know I had a lot of help from my wife and neighborhood friends. Like many of my unpleasant memories, I have blanked most of that out. But somehow, my kids all learned to ride a bike, with the benefit of my cheerleading, if not much else.

Which leads to my memories of bicycle trips with my kids down a dirt road not far from our home in Southfield. I have idealized those outings through my retrospectoscope. In my memory, my kids were excited to ride with Dad on a trip to the video store (remember those?) or for a lunch at our local Coney Island. In reality, my kids probably griped about why we were biking when we could get there in five minutes by car. But in my memory, we are sharing a fun adventure and my kids aren’t kvetching or arguing with each other or me.

When we moved to West Bloomfield in the early ’90s, I discovered the West Bloomfield walking (and biking) path, which could be entered after only a short bike ride from our house. When I went east, I often managed to end up at the ice cream store where I would justify a moose tracks cone, based on the calories I had burned off in getting there. I also took many bikes rides to the place that I still call “Our Last Great Bargain,” otherwise known as the West Bloomfield Library. (Thank you, Ben Franklin!) And when you add a bike ride to the outing, well, life just doesn’t get much better than that.

A Bad Fall

Now I skip ahead to the most momentous bicycle ride of my life. I’m talking about a bike ride in the park while I was visiting my son Jon and his future wife, Alexis, in Oakland, California. This was the last day of our trip; in retrospect, I should have asked my friends who ski about the curse of the last run of the day! Anyway, I was riding very calmly on a park bike path, when I turned a corner and was faced with someone going the opposite way, headed right at me. I was on a rented unfamiliar bike, and I froze in my seat and fell hard onto the asphalt.

I’ve had my share of falls, but I immediately knew that something felt weird, that I shouldn’t even try to stand up. A young woman stopped and held my hand while someone else agreed to return my bike to the rental place nearby. Another fellow called 911. In a twist of fate, the kind woman who stayed with me turned out to be the daughter of the woman who owned Gayle’s chocolates in Royal Oak, a native Detroiter.

Then I had to make the most difficult call, the one to my wife. I told her I was “hurt pretty badly, but okay,” whatever I meant by that. She began to figure out a plan, as she always does. Fast forward to an ambulance ride to the nearest appropriate hospital, an X-ray which showed a hip fracture and, later, another test which showed that I had osteoporosis of my hips. After a long night, I had hip surgery the next day, having fortuitously been assigned to an excellent surgeon who used the newest techniques. Post-op, we checked into a hotel which was handicapped-accessible and four days later, we somehow flew back home.

I won’t bore you with the details of my recovery other than to mention that my wife is eligible for sainthood. But this story is about me and my bike. Not surprisingly to those who know me, I did compose a song out of my accident. It begins: “I left my hip in San Francisco” and continues with “and though I kept my cranium, I’m now one-tenth titanium” and ends with this couplet “… And though I now set off alarms at the airport, I’m not as hip as I used to be!” You can guess the tune.

Eventually, down the road (literally), it was time to find out the real meaning of that oft-used phrase, “getting back on the bicycle!”

The first time I came to a corner in my neighborhood, I imagined that same guy waiting for me on the wrong side of the street. But I (with my wife anxiously waiting at home) managed a very short bike ride, which slowly extended into longer rides in my neighborhood. And that guy gradually faded into the background where he still resides in my memory.

The next summer, when we went Up North, I felt it was important to bring my bike to extend my sense of mastery over my trauma. My sons and daughter showed me sweet support and caring, and my good friend Marty accompanied me on a few rides on a new path. I recall clinching every time I reached an intersection. One time I slammed on the brakes and my bike reared up like a horse that saw a snake. But with the help of friends and family, I gradually began to acclimate to my new reality.

Twelve years ago, we moved to a pretty neighborhood in Farmington Hills, which provides a beautiful setting for my daily bike rides, Michigan weather permitting. I have also found a way to bring my bike inside to ride through our Michigan winters, which has helped me survive, especially during COVID, after all the gyms closed (including our beloved JCC).

So, my love story with my bicycle continues. Obviously, I know that one day, hopefully in the distant future, I will have to stop riding my bike outside. But for now, I am thankful to have my trusty friend to help me get the exercise I need and to help me face whatever lies around the next corner in the road.

Dr. Jeff London is a retired child psychiatrist from Farmington Hills.