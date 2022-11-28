The Jewish Bar Association of Michigan (JBAM) will welcome members of the legal profession and their guests to its first Chanukah Party since the onset of the COVID pandemic.

The celebration will provide an excellent opportunity for friends and colleagues to mingle and enjoy treats of the season. The party will take place at 5:30-7:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 12, at the Platform 18 venue, 116 E. Seventh Street, Royal Oak.

“Chanukah celebrates the Jewish people’s emancipation, the triumph of light over darkness and of freedom over oppression,” said Nargiz Nesimova, JBAM president.

“In today’s times, it is more important than ever before to celebrate our traditions and to keep the flame of our religion alive. JBAM is very excited for our Chanukah party and to celebrate with our members and guests.”

The event is free to JBAM members. There is an $18 charge for guests and non-members. Those who join JBAM prior to or at the event will be admitted for free. To join JBAM or to sign up for the party, visit jewishbar.org.

The Jewish Bar Association of Michigan provides education, resources and camaraderie for the legal community — and legal support to the wider community. For information, email JBAM’s President Nargiz Nesimova at nargiz.nesimova@gmail.com or visit jewishbar.org.