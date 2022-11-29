As we welcome the holiday season, there are many ways to give back to our community.

Time off from school and work allows us to participate in acts of tikkun olam as a family by giving back to those in need. I wish you and yours a Happy Chanukah and look forward to participating in many of the following opportunities with my family. I hope that you will do the same!

Moonbeams for Sweet Dreams is back at Beaumont Royal Oak on the evenings of Dec. 9-24. This extraordinary tradition was created in 2016 by Beaumont Children’s nurses and child life specialists as a way of helping Beaumont’s youngest and bravest patients feel connected to their community during the holiday season.

The patients will be ready for “bedtime” promptly at 8 p.m. each night. At that time, volunteers will gather in the parking lot with flashlights brought from home and shine them toward the hospital windows as a reminder to pediatric patients that they are not alone and to wish them sweet dreams. Arrive on campus 15-20 minutes prior to park and arrive at the designated waving area. Find out more at www.beaumont.org/moonbeams.

Adat Shalom is hosting a community-wide Chanukah celebration on Dec. 18 at noon featuring music and dancing, ultimate dreidel, lunch and more. Volunteers (12+) are needed to lead activities for children, serve lunch and help with set up and clean up. To sign up, contact Jodi Gross at (248) 851-5100 or jgross@adatshalom.org.

Chabad Lubavitch of Michigan is once again bringing Menorah in the D to Campus Martius. This in-person and live broadcast event includes the lighting of the Detroit Menorah, greetings from community leaders and dignitaries and a fire show. Volunteers are needed to hang flyers, set up for the event, run activities during the event and help pack up. Select your preferred volunteer position using the form at www.menorahinthed.com/volunteer. All positions will be confirmed by Dec. 8.

Join the Royal Oak Jewish Center for its fourth annual menorah lighting in downtown Royal Oak on Dec. 21. There will be a giant Lego menorah lighting, ice dreidel carving, delicious treats and a grand gelt drop from the top of a fire truck ladder. Volunteers (12+) are needed starting at 3:30 p.m. for setup, serving food and manning activities. Contact Mushky at (248) 571-9197 or mushky@jewishroyaloak.com to sign up.

The Jewish Community Relations Council/AJC is bringing together volunteers across faiths to visit organizations throughout Metro Detroit on Dec. 25. There are several Mitzvah Day opportunities to choose from including serving a meal at Cass Community Social Services, delivering gifts to Jimmy’s Kids, spending time at a JARC home and helping at the Michigan Humane Society. Visit the JCRC/AJC- Detroit Facebook page for the most current list of opportunities and contact Melissa Gould at (248) 205-2546 or gould@jfmd.org with questions.

Temple Beth El’s first annual Day for Justice is Jan. 15. Volunteers of all ages are invited to participate in a Mitzvah Day in honor of the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. The day kicks off at 10 a.m. with bagels and music leading into volunteer activities in the temple and out in the community. Attendees will support organizations such as JARC, Detroit Community Fridge, Jewish Senior Life, Friendship Circle and more. If you would like to help, reach out to Debbie at dmorosohk@tbeonline.org.

If your organization is looking for volunteers, email Samantha Foon at samanthafoon14@gmail.com for possible inclusion in an upcoming column.