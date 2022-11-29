Save the date for the upcoming Frame Chanukah dinner on Dec. 18.

Much to the chagrin of his mother — a very good Jewish cook — Mike Ran was a super picky eater as a kid and a real troublemaker in school. The middle child of three boys, Ran knew there had to be more to life than Domino’s pizza every weekend for his limited palate. So he started watching the cooking show Good Eats with Alton Brown on the Food Network.

“Sloppy Joes were the first thing I taught myself to make,” said Ran, who grew up in Bloomfield Hills. “Potato latkes are my favorite food. I would make them for snacks after school. I have spent years trying to hone the perfect latke recipe.”

Diners can taste-test for themselves on the first night of Chanukah, Sunday, Dec. 18, this year. Special guest Chef Mike Ran will be cooking and serving up a modern Chanukah dinner with a twist, complete with dreidels, menorah lighting and more, for adults and children at Frame, a culinary stage and event space in Hazel Park.

“As far as my relationship with food, there are always recipes or dishes that a chef inherently tries to keep perfecting and working on. Potato latkes are that for me,” said Ran, who learned the inner workings of latkes when he trained under James Beard winner Israeli Chef Mike Solomonov at Philadelphia’s Zahav restaurant. “I’m also working on the perfect roast chicken. A good, salty, simple-skinned roast chicken with potato latkes is the ideal meal.”

And while that perfect roast chicken will not be on the menu this time around, Ran’s preparing a sumptuous Chanukah feast on Dec. 18. His savory menu includes a chicory salad with citrus vinaigrette, latkes in the style of Okonomiyaki Japanese pancakes, teriyaki-braised brisket, beef broth ramen noodle soup with ginger scallion matzah balls and, for dessert, sufganiyot (Israeli donuts) and chocolate gelt.

“It’s going to be traditional Chanukah food but prepared and presented in an unconventional manor with a unique Japanese flavor,” said Ran, who makes latkes every Sunday for his wife, Arielle, and their daughter, Harper, who turns 2 on Dec. 13.

Ran’s idea for the menu was sparked by Shalom Japan, a restaurant in Brooklyn, New York, that offers Jewish/Japanese fusion dishes.

“Jewish people have a weird, inherent love for Chinese and Asian food. I don’t know why that is, but the combination of infusing the flavors is a great way to have both,” says Ran, who also created one Italian and two Israeli sold-out dinner experiences at Frame in the past year. “Frame is a cool place that lets me showcase a mixture of things and present these Japanese dishes with a Jewish twist and different flavor profile.”

The upcoming Frame Chanukah dinner on Dec. 18 is temporarily bringing Ran out of chef retirement. After graduating from the University of Colorado-Boulder in 2011, Ran started working at a restaurant as a cook for fun. He came home to Michigan for a year where he worked as a prep cook for Bacco Ristorante in Southfield. He moved to New York where he was a sous chef at Eataly for four years. His final jobs were as the lead line cook and head chef at Zahav and the Rooster Soup Co. in Philadelphia.

“Every time I got to be a sous chef at a restaurant, I would essentially quit so I could be a cook again. They say that when you become a head chef, you cook yourself out of a job. You have to deal more with the operational and business aspects and all the nuances that go with it. It’s a lot of hand holding,” said Ran, who now is a financial life adviser at Telemus in Southfield.

“I proposed to my now-wife as a chef in Philadelphia. But my inevitable trajectory was that, once I decided to have a family, and all that comes with it, I wasn’t going to be a chef anymore. I wanted to be there for all the milestones for my eventual family life.”

So Arielle and Michael got married in 2019 and moved back to Michigan.

“Frame is the perfect place to let me cook and go through the rush of cooking, but not have to deal with the bull of working in a restaurant seven days a week,” said Ran.

“It forces me to challenge my brain. My goal is to expound on people’s experiences by having them eat familiar dishes in an unfamiliar manner. My dinners are geared to make you think.”

RESERVATIONS

Frame

23839 John R. Road

Hazel Park

www.framehazelpark.com/experience/modern-hannukah-latkes-vodka/

Sunday, Dec. 18

Includes: A Family-Style Modern Chanukah Dinner by Chef Mike Ran with dreidels and chocolate gelt at each table. All ages are welcome and encouraged.

Family-style dinner, tables built in parties of four; 4 and 7 p.m. seatings; $58 per person + fees + tax.

Additionally, a beverage pairing with each course will be served by Frame’s Beverage Team.

You can choose al-fresco seating in The Big Top with heaters or inside the dining room at Frame.

Bringing a group? Email www.framehazelpark.com/experience/modern-hannukah-latkes-vodka/hello@framehazelpark.com and they’ll build a table just for your party size.