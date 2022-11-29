45th annual showcase runs Dec. 1-4 in Southfield.

Hundreds of innovative items made out of pottery are being shown by three of some 125 Michigan and Midwest artists offering their work at this year’s 45th Potters Market being held Dec. 1-4 at the Southfield Pavilion along the Southfield Municipal Complex.

The market, the largest event of its kind in the country, will be offering some 35,000 original pieces for sale with offerings by 55 new artists included.

While Donna Pearlman of Huntington Woods and Ruth Weinbaum of Bloomfield Hills are experienced in appearing at the sale and have designed new items for this year’s showing, Rachael Polakoff of West Bloomfield is a first-year artist presenting original projects.

These three women agree that working on pottery offers them an opportunity to relax while preparing to showcase the talents they have developed through study and use.

The return of the market after two years of COVID closure has no entrance or parking fees except for opening night and offers a section that benefits Leader Dogs for the Blind. At each event, usually annual, a different community organization is chosen to benefit.

“I’m showing garden planters, birdhouses, platters, bowls and small dishes,” said Pearlman, who crafts her work at the Michigan Art Center in Garden City and additionally makes acrylic paintings and collage projects.

Pearlman had established a career as a special education teacher before making her way into pottery — first taking classes at Oak Park High School and then moving into studies at Oakland Community College (OCC).

“It gives me such a great sense of satisfaction to be creative,” Pearlman said. “I developed a passion for pottery, and I find working on it is very relaxing. I like the sense of manipulating the clay. My early objects were for family.”

Pearlman, on the board of the National Council of Jewish Women and a member of Adat Shalom Synagogue, keeps a small statue she made by copying a picture that reminds her of her late husband. That piece stays on the mantel in her living room.

Weinbaum had been asked to join the Potters Market by the late Charlie Blosser, who taught at OCC and was married to Bridget Blosser, the woman who subsequently accepted responsibility for managing the event.

“I’m an eclectic potter so I make Judaica as well as whimsical and functional pieces,” said Weinbaum, proudly trained at OCC and working on her artistry out of a home studio. “I went through the holidays making items out of clay and even made hamantaschen out of the material.”

Weinbaum, who has taught preschool at Congregation Beth Ahm, took a pottery class at OCC and taught skills to her students. She also is a knitter making gifts for relatives and friends

“As a bubbie for over 20 years, my chicken soup is a hit, and I like putting it into a handmade bowl,” Weinbaum said.

Thinking of art as a way of healing, Weinbaum has expressed that she wants to see it kept available to young people for their individual benefits.

Polakoff, a member of Temple Israel whose earlier career had placed her in human resource responsibilities, started learning pottery about a year ago and works through the Clawson Clay Guild, where she has established a sense of being part of an artistic community.

“I make a lot of bowls and vases and plates,” she said. “I started in pottery when a friend asked me to join her at the Creative Arts Studio in Royal Oak, and I later moved to Clawson. I love clay. I relax and lose myself in the material.”

Polakoff expressed that the combination of creativity and social connections make the learning experience most important. She likes working with dark blue and green colors as she develops different pieces.

“I spend a lot of time researching and combining glazes and have fallen into the entire experience,” she said. “I’ve encouraged people to experience the Clawson Clay Guild. It’s a wonderful escape.”

Blosser explained that the potters go beyond showing their work. They take care of the other responsibilities inherent in the event.

“If you are looking for that great handmade holiday gift, this is the art show for you,” Blosser said. “The advantage of this sale is that we constantly restock.”

The 45th Annual Potters Market runs Dec. 1-4 at the Southfield Pavilion, 26000 Evergreen. Preview Night, 6-9 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1, ($10 admission); 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2, (free admission); 10 a.m. -7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, (free admission); 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4, (free admission). For more information, email annualpottersmarket@gmail.com or visit www.thepottersmarket.com.