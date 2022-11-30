Menorah in the D takes place Dec. 8 at Campus Martius.

Head to Campus Martius Sunday, Dec. 8, at 5 p.m. for the 12th annual Menorah in the D, a community Chanukah celebration.

This year’s event, like 2021, will be hybrid — with both in-person and live-stream components. The in-person event begins at 5 p.m. and the livestream begins at 5:30, airing on the Chabad Lubavitch of Michigan Facebook and website. The event is in partnership with Chabad Lubavitch of Michigan, Jewish Federation of Metropolitan Detroit, The Shul and Chabad in the D, along with others mentioned on the website.

Thousands of people gather in Downtown Detroit for the festivities and the lighting of the massive 26-foot menorah each year. The one-of-a-kind, steel-and-glass menorah was designed by renowned local artists Erik and Israel Nordin of the Detroit Design Center in Corktown.

Viewers in-person and virtually will be greeted by community leaders and dignitaries and the significant torch ceremony with honorees from Detroit and around the world. Community leaders being honored as the menorah lamplighters will be announced closer to the event.

As in years past, Menorah in the D will feature a family-friendly celebration that’s free and open to the public, featuring strolling street performers, face painting, balloon sculpting, a fire show, marshmallow roasting pits, hot soup and cider, glow-in-the-dark giveaways, mitzvah station and more.

After two COVID years of the event, Rabbi Kasriel Shemtov, vice president of Chabad Lubavitch of Michigan, is excited for the event to be going “full-out” again.

Shemtov says a unique thing this year, partially because of the virtual production of the event due to COVID, is that there’s been interest from Jews around the state, not just in Metropolitan Detroit.

“It’s a moment of light and hope and we want to not only keep it for the people of Detroit but to involve the entire state of Michigan, including the rural areas, people that can’t make it to Jewish events; they should be able to see it in their home and in their communities,” he said. “Now, as a program you can see virtually as well, it allows us to expand our reach. That’s the theme of the year — bring greater unity and community.”

Shemtov says this year’s event is not only about coming back together after COVID, but also about utilizing the silver lining of the COVID era because of the challenge of coming together.

“We now have 25,000 people coming together to be a part of this instead of the thousands we had before,” Rabbi Shemtov said. “It’s all a part of the message of Chanukah. You always have to look for all opportunities to bring light and hope. It’s a day for the celebration of the Jewish community, of Chanukah, of the city of Detroit, of the state of Michigan and all of us.”

To RSVP for the in-person event, reserve your spot in the exclusive Zoom party and/or reserve an at-home lamplighter kit, visit www.menorahinthed.com. For

additional questions: info@menorahinthed.com.