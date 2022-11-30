Self-taught cook creates popular kosher cookbook and blog.

When Vera Newman decides she wants something, she makes it happen.

She’s started several businesses without formal training, run a catering business with no prior experience, written, illustrated and published a bestselling cookbook with no formal culinary education, and recently started a floral design company with no previous training.

Newman’s drive and determination were evident when she decided it was time to marry.

She grew up in an observant Jewish family in Panama. Her mother’s roots were both Sephardic and Ashkenazi, and her father’s family, of Syrian and Moroccan ancestry, had lived in Israel for generations.

After high school, Vera attended a women’s seminary in Jerusalem for six months, and when she returned to Panama, she decided it was time for a shidduch (a match). She set up an account on a Jewish dating site, Saw You at Sinai, and quickly established a relationship with Jacob Newman, who had grown up in West Bloomfield. His parents, Judy and Rob Newman, now live in Farmington Hills.

Jacob visited Panama several times over the next few months while the couple communicated daily by phone and email. They got engaged a few days after Vera arrived in Michigan to meet Jacob’s family. They married in 2012 at the Dearborn Inn, when Vera was 20 and Jacob was 25. The day after the wedding, they moved into the Oak Park home where they still live.

Children quickly enlarged their family. Dinah is now 8, Levi, 7, and Yosef, 4; the baby, Aliza, was born in August 2021.

Teaching Herself to Cook

Newman says it’s no exaggeration that she didn’t have to cook Shabbat or festival meals for two years after the wedding because she and Jacob were always invited out by family, friends and neighbors. When it was time to reciprocate, she had to teach herself to cook.

“I wasn’t working at the time, so my job was to take care of my young kids and ‘play’ in the kitchen,” she said. “I would invite people for Shabbat, and our guests were always impressed with my food and how I presented it.”

She loved developing recipes for the Sephardic dishes she remembered from childhood as well as international fare.

Cooking and serving food on beautiful table settings allowed her to express her artistic nature, and friends raved about her holiday meals and parties. In 2016, she started a private catering business and, a year later, a recipe blog on Instagram, which quickly gained thousands of followers.

The name of her blog derives from the marble she had used to redecorate her kitchen and incorporated in other rooms as a design element. She came up with @marblespoon for the Instagram account, which now has close to 14,000 followers. When Newman started work on the cookbook, Marblespoon, a name well known to her Instagram fans, was an obvious choice for the title.

Newman says her husband pushed her to produce the book. She wrote it and took the photographs illustrating it during the COVID slowdown, even as she guided her older children through online school.

Newman knew the book would need photos of the featured dishes. With small children at home, it wasn’t practical for her to bring prepared dishes to a photo studio several times a week for a formal shoot. Nor did she want a professional photographer in her home taking pictures of every dish she prepared for the cookbook. She was thrilled when Miriam Pascal Cohen, another kosher food blogger, flew to Detroit from Lakewood, N.J., to coach Newman on food photography.

The Marblespooon Cookbook, published by Menucha Publishers in Brooklyn, came out in 2020 and has been a great success, selling close to 5,000 copies. It is available through the publisher, on Amazon and at local Jewish bookstores.

It’s not a typical “Jewish” cookbook, even though the recipes use only kosher ingredients and do not mix milk and meat products. There are traditional Ashkenazi-influenced recipes for brisket and kugel, recipes from her Sephardi family for Moroccan fish balls and zucchini feta fritters, and a wide variety of international recipes including Thai coconut-fish soup, Mexican rice bowl and General Tso’s chicken poppers. The original printing of 5,000 copies is rapidly depleting, and she is considering another edition.

Newman still does catering, but mainly for friends and family. Her kitchen is kosher, of course, but it does not have official kosher certification or supervision.

Recently, she became interested in floral design and taught herself how to make flower arrangements, with a sampling available for order on her website.

“Flowers are so fun, as well as colorful and beautiful,” she said.

She was commissioned to do the floral décor for the VIP reception for Yeshiva Beth Yehudah’s annual dinner.