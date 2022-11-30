Born on Dec. 25, 1933, to William and Mary Lauria, Groner grew up in an observant Jewish home in Chicago.

Leypsa Groner, 88, of Southfield, widely viewed as a matriarch and one-of-a-kind rebbetzin of Congregation Shaarey Zedek, died on Nov. 18, 2022. The funeral was held at CSZ on Nov. 20, 2022. Interment was at Clover Hill Park Cemetery.

“Who else but Leypsa Groner could bring seven colleagues together on this bimah?” Rabbi Joseph Krakoff asked at the funeral. Krakoff, Rabbi Aaron Starr, Hazzan David Propis, Rabbi Yonatan Dahlen, Ritual Director Saul A. Rube, Cantor Leonard Gutman and Rabbi Jonathan Berkun all joined together in honor of the beloved rebbetzin. Gutman and Berkun flew all the way from Florida to pay their respects.

Born on Dec. 25, 1933, to William and Mary Lauria, Groner grew up in an observant Jewish home in Chicago. From childhood, she was an accomplished pianist. When she had the opportunity to travel around Europe playing piano as a teenager, she gave up that chance to marry a young rabbinical student by the name of Irwin Groner.

In spring 1953, while Irwin attended the yeshiva Hebrew Theological College and Leypsa attended Roosevelt University, Leypsa heard about a party next door with a gathering of students from the yeshiva in attendance. Whispers about a brilliant student named Irwin were all Leypsa needed to hear to decide she had to meet him.

They instantly connected. He asked her out and before long, they started dating.

In November 1953, Leypsa and the rabbi were engaged. They were married on January 31, 1954, in Chicago, and for just short of six decades, they were each other’s rock.

Leypsa married young at only 19 years old and had three children in six years with Irwin: Deborah, David and Joel.

Her oldest, Debbie, was afflicted at an early age with a rare illness. Leypsa, who raised the children while Rabbi Groner worked tirelessly on behalf of the synagogue, used all her powers and influence to help give Debbie the best life she could hope for given her condition. Debbie was independent and able to go to college, but eventually had to move home because of the illness. Leypsa doubled up her efforts to make sure Debbie was taken care of.

“There was nothing my mother wouldn’t do for Debbie,” David Groner said at the funeral. “Joel and I watched in amazement as to how a mother dealt with a sick child for so many years.”

When Debbie passed away in 2001, David recalls it being a difficult time for the family. But his parents, especially Leypsa, stayed strong and “chose life.”

“I think my mom realized that even though they lost Debbie, she would have wanted them to continue in their mission to help, heal, pray with and guide the synagogue and members,” David said.

Years later, Rabbi Groner was diagnosed with a serious illness for which there was no cure.

“Again, she swung into action and did everything possible to ensure he had the best medical care and private care to ensure he lived with dignity and respect,” David said.

After Rabbi Groner’s death in 2013, David grew to somewhat worry about his mother, as her identity was so intertwined with her husband for so long.

“For over five decades my mother and father were pilot and co-pilot in helping steer this synagogue in a positive direction and tending to the needs of the members of this wonderful congregation,” David recalled.

“As brilliant and as great of an orator as my father was, my mom made sure he always looked great. She would fine-tune him. He looked like a rabbi, acted like a rabbi, she made sure of it. She was his co-pilot. She was behind the scenes, but she was always there.”

Yet, after the death of her husband, just as she did after her daughter’s death, Leypsa “chose life.”

“She realized she still could make an impact and help people, because that was my dad’s calling and I think she knew she still could carry on that part of my dad’s legacy,” David said.

Leypsa chose to move forward and find her calling — both literally on the phone and through writing notes — sending congratulatory messages to couples getting married, for anniversaries and births, and notes of condolences for deaths and yahrzeit.

“I can’t tell you how many times people would tell me how wonderful it was to receive a note from Leypsa Groner,” David said. “There are people here who have kept those messages and will keep them forever.

“My mother was a force of nature who never lost her sense of humor or sense of pride, who never gave up when she had several reasons to do so,” David added. “My mother chose life. And she lived her life with honor, dignity, and, with Leypsa — love, tough love. She did it her way.”

The date Leypsa died, Nov. 18, also happens to be Debbie’s birthday.

“Now God has taken our beloved Leypsa — and she is with her beloved Debbie, beloved Irwin and all the family and friends that have gone before her,” David said.

For those that knew her, Leypsa was opinionated, anything but shy, had a strong personality and did not back away from telling people exactly what she thought. But most of all, she had a good heart and always meant well.

A common theme among those who spoke at the funeral is when they first arrived at CSZ, Leypsa embraced them, took them under her wing and treated them as family.

“Before coming to Detroit, I had never met anyone like Leypsa, and I am convinced I never will,” Rabbi Berkun said. “She would tell you what you needed to know, even when you didn’t want to hear it. She would tell you what you needed to do, even when you didn’t want to do it. She was wise and insightful, shrewd and astute. Nothing got past her. She saw everyone and everything.”

Berkun said that in many ways, he learned nearly as much from Leypsa as he did from her husband about how to be a rabbi.

“While she at times could be sharp on the outside, she was nothing but mush on the inside,” Berkun added. “She loved the people of this congregation with all her heart.”

Rabbi Krakoff said, “If she was your friend, there was no one who was more devoted, loyal or protective. And she loved her children with all her heart and soul. She frequently bragged about each of them, always with tremendous pride.”

With the passing of the congregation’s rebbetzin of more than 60 years, there’s a common feeling this marks an end of an era.

“In our lives, Leypsa was the music and her husband the lyrics,” Rabbi Aaron Starr said. “Together they inspired us, comforted us, celebrated with us, taught us, laughed with us and guided us.

“Leypsa was so proud of CSZ and sought to perpetuate our community as a place of dignity, honor, reverence and respect. She wanted what she thought was best for our sacred family and for each person who called CSZ home.”

Beyond the synagogue, Leypsa was an active member of the Israel Bonds Women’s Division, Jewish Federation Women’s Division, Hadassah, NCJW and the Women’s League for Conservative Judaism.

Leypsa Groner was the beloved wife to the late Rabbi Irwin Groner; cherished mother of Judge David Groner (Judge Amy Hathaway), Dr. Joel Groner and the late Deborah “Debbie” Groner; dear sister of Edward Lauria (Libby) and Anita Volk; cherished Aunt to Bobby and Sherry; dear sister-in-law of Sarah Barach, the late Rabbi Benjamin Groner, the late Rabbi Oscar Groner, the late Rabbi Julius Groner, the late Morton Groner and the late Ruth Rosenbaum; devoted daughter of the late William and the late Mary Lauria; and cherished cousin to Philip, Edward and the late Judy Yalowitz. She is also survived by Amy’s children, Lisa (David), Stephen and Kathryn and was affectionately known as “GB” (Great Bubbie) to Will and Audrey.

Those who wish to further honor the memory of Leypsa Groner may do so by making a contribution to the Debbie Groner Memorial Fund at Congregation Shaarey Zedek (27375 Bell Road, Southfield, MI 48034, 248-357-5544, https://shaareyzedek.shulcloud.com/payment.php), Yeshiva Beth Yehudah or a charity of one’s choice. Arrangements by Ira Kaufman Chapel.