Congregation is searching for a new spiritual leader.

Now operating in the Upper Peninsula’s most populous city, Marquette, Temple Beth Sholom (TBS) was founded about 15 miles to the west in Ishpeming.

In the mid-1900s, a large population of Jews in the Upper Peninsula’s iron mining areas congregated in Ishpeming and surrounding small communities.

TBS was founded in the 1940s in the home of Willard and Lois Cohodas when Willard began teaching a Torah study class to five area children.

High Holiday services were held in various locations until, in 1951, the Cohodas’ young nephew, Howard, asked why the town did not have a synagogue. Plans began for a building to be constructed in Ishpeming. A groundbreaking ceremony took place in June 1952, with a building dedication the following year.

With no regular rabbi, Willard Cohodas often led services, until the arrival of student rabbis who have officiated for the congregation through the years.

Over time, the Jewish community slowly shifted toward the city of Marquette. The move is largely attributed to the growth of Northern Michigan University and the UP Health System-Marquette regional hospital, whose staff make up a large portion of the congregation’s membership.

As the Jewish community moved, so did TBS.

In December 2016, the Reform congregation bought a building in the city of Marquette.

Services started at the new location in January 2018 and occur monthly. TBS also offers an adult education group and Sunday religious school.

TBS opens its doors to individuals who have grown up Jewish, chosen to be Jewish, are part of an interfaith family or are seeking more information or an attachment to Judaism.

With the move to Marquette came an increase in participation and enthusiasm, including a rise in younger people getting involved with TBS — even while still identifying, like many synagogues, as an aging congregation.

While the mean age of the congregation is about 60 years old, TBS also attracts college students from Northern Michigan University and the Detroit and Chicago areas.

“We’re trying to attract younger people. We generally get one or two students coming to every Shabbat service and younger professors who have little kids who are coming to Sunday school,” said Cary Gottlieb, TBS board member, longtime congregant and member of the community for over 30 years. “It’s nice to see. We’re holding steady.”

Consisting of about 30 families, TBS serves all comers, ranging from the secular humanists to “those who would probably identify in the larger community as Conservative Jews,” Gottlieb said.

For decades, TBS has been served monthly by student rabbis through the Cincinnati-based Hebrew Union College-Jewish Institute of Religion (HUC-JIR). Earlier this year, it was announced the full-time rabbinical school would be shuttered, affecting TBS and many other synagogues.

What’s believed to be TBS’ final rabbinical student is serving them once a month through the end of the current academic year.

“Right now, we’re in the beginning of our search for a spiritual leader. It will be the first time we have a non-student spiritual leader since at least the early-1980s, late- 1970s,” Gottlieb said.

TBS is working with the Central Conference of American Rabbis for the search as well as putting out feelers on their own.

“We will have someone. I can already guarantee that because of the responses we’ve had,” Gottlieb added. “It’s just a matter of who.”

What sets Temple Beth Sholom apart, Gottlieb believes, is the reality of so few Jews in the area.

“We have this magnificent building in the middle of Marquette and this small group of Jews who have really made an impact in our community. What makes us unique?

“There are Jews in the Upper Peninsula; who would have thought it?” Gottlieb said. “I think we have a bigger presence than our numbers would suggest. It’s a wonderful place to be a Jew.”