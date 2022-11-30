Parshat Vayetze: Genesis 28:10-32:3; Hosea12:13-14:10.

Jacob, the homebody, is in a very bad place. His twin brother, Esau, has just threatened to kill him in the not-too-distant future; he has been forced to flee, not knowing when and if he will ever see his parents again, and he is trying to make his way to stay with an uncle he has never met in a town that is totally foreign to him.

He spends his first night in the middle of nowhere by himself out in the open. Did he have enough supplies for the trip? He even had to gather some of the hard stones about him as a pillow. He must have struggled to fall asleep as memories of the recent events crowded his troubled thoughts. Should he have listened to his mother’s plan? Did he regret tricking his father? Was he sorry that he had lied to his father to steal his brother’s birthright and blessing? While the Torah does not tell us what Jacob was feeling at that moment, he must have been plagued with feelings of anxiety, fear and possibly hopelessness.

At this moment of utter despair, when his life was at a new low, he suddenly has a dream. He was flooded with a vision of angels all about him, ascending and descending a heavenly ladder. He then perceives the voice of God assuring him that everything is going to work out. He can escape the abyss. God will be with him.

“Surely God is present in this place, and I did not know it.” He is filled with new understanding. “How awesome is this place” that he now finds himself in. Allowing God to be part of his life, Jacob is filled with new hope and optimism. Knowing that he is no longer alone, that he has a partner, Jacob arises first thing in the morning to take the first steps to begin the next phase of his life’s journey.

When he was 5 years old, the future Kotzker Rebbe asked his father, “Where is God?” His father answered, “God is everywhere.” The precocious young sage, responded, “No, I think God is only where you let him in.”

Rabbi Mitch Parker is the former rabbi at B’nai Israel Synagogue in West Bloomfield.