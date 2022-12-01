2022 Camp Listings

CAMP TAMAKWA

Michigan Address:

1760 S. Telegraph Road,

Suite 300

Bloomfield Hills, MI 48302

(248) 335-6400

Toronto Address:

55 Wingold Ave.

M6B 1P8, Canada

(416) 924-7433

tamakwa.com

With one of the most diversified outdoor recreational programs available, Tamakwa campers and staff members enjoy 88 years of rich traditions, core values, family atmosphere and camp spirit, all in a beautiful Algonquin Park Setting.

CAMP TANUGA

Winter Address:

139 W. Maple Road, Suite E

Birmingham, MI 48009

(248) 258-9150

camptanuga.com

Summer Address:

6874 Camp Tanuga Road N.E.

Kalkaska, MI 49646

(231) 258-9150

Camp Tanuga is uniquely suited to provide children with an enriching experience they’ll never forget. Friendships formed, confidence gained and the skills learned keep campers returning year after year. An electronics-free environment featuring a full waterfront, flying trapeze, horseback riding, mountain-biking and overnight camping help make Tanuga the place to be. Programs available for boys and girls ages 6-15. Come experience the magic.

CAMP WALDEN

5607 South River

Cheboygan, MI 49721

summer@campwaldenmi.com

(248) 225-1256

(817) 253-0722

Celebrating our 64th summer, Walden provides an inspiring environment that challenges campers to step outside their comfort zones. Our program combines elements of individual choice and group dynamics, building confidence, character and resilience. At Walden, college-age counselors raise the bar when it comes to staff maturity and commitment. Nationally accredited by the American Camp Association.

CAMP YOUNG JUDAEA MIDWEST

E989 Stratton Lake Road

Waupaca, WI 54981

(224) 235-4665

cyjmid.org

Join the CYJ Midwest family, where we provide a fun, safe and supportive environment for our campers to grow their connection to Judaism and to Israel. Our program features tubing, archery, climbing, bikes and more.

HILLEL DAY SCHOOL

Join us for another fabulous summer! Camp Funtabulous is for children ages 2-5. Weekly themes involve hands-on learning, exploration in our outdoor nature center, gardening in our greenhouse and our garden, creative play on our playground, water play and indoor fun. Fun in-camp field trips or visitors each session. Activities foster social and emotional growth, and lifelong friendships begin. Our trained staff encourages, nurtures, teaches and supports campers every day. For more information, contact rpappas@hillelday.org.

LAWRENCE TECH SUMMER CAMPS

21000 W. 10 Mile Road

Southfield, MI 48075

(800)225-5588

summercamps@ltu.edu

ltu.edu/summercamps

Academic summer camps for high schoolers interested in engineering, design, technology and science are taught by professors in modern labs and studios on LTU’s 107-acre Southfield campus.

ROEPER SUMMER CAMPS

41190 Woodward Ave.

Bloomfield, MI 48304

(248) 203-7370

roeper.org

From lacrosse to coding to theater, Roeper Summer Programs offer a variety of enriching and rewarding camp experiences to children throughout Metro Detroit. Diversity and respect for everyone’s potential are central characteristics of the community.

TAMARACK CAMPS

4361 Perryville Road

Ortonville, MI 48462

(248) 647-1100

tamarackcamps.com

Tamarack Camps, established by the Fresh Air Society, builds a vibrant community by providing enriching Jewish camping experiences for children and families, respectful of financial ability. Through a variety of overnight programs, including Camp Maas, Teen Travel Trips and Outpost Camps, we offer life-changing adventures.

WILLOWAY DAY CAMP INC.

P.O. Box 250933

West Bloomfield, MI 48325

(248) 932-2123

www.willowaydaycamp.com

Willoway Day Camp has been offering the best summer ever for generations of campers. Our mature staff of teachers and leaders and acres of outstanding facilities combine to create lasting memories. The fun starts the moment the campers board the Willoway bus (or van). Whether it’s making a splash or learning to swim in our two pools or enjoying our varied athletic fields, pond and lake programs, animal farm, nature trails and fishing or drama, dance, kayaking, go-karting, archery, tennis, golf and ga ga ga — at Willoway, it’s summer fun for everyone. American Camp Association-accredited.