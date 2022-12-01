Harold Grinspoon Foundation’s JCamp 180 to invest $25 million in Jewish camps.

JCamp 180, a core program of the Harold Grinspoon Foundation (HGF), will support more than 100 nonprofit Jewish overnight camps over the next five years with its $25 million Forward Together matching grant, including Tamarack Camps in Metro Detroit.

“We are, thankfully, a grant partner of The Harold Grinspoon Foundation and this funding will benefit Tamarack and our community,” said Ashleigh Imerman, chief advancement officer at Tamarack.

Forward Together will provide unrestricted support to the camps along with capital investments for physical improvements.

Harold Grinspoon, benefactor and co-founder of the HGF, believes camps are among the most important assets of the Jewish community, providing impactful experiences for Jewish young people to become enculturated in Jewish traditions, values and identity.

“I never was able to go to a Jewish camp, but I know they are crucial ways for young people to plant the roots of lifelong Jewish connections,” says Grinspoon, who has invested more than $55 million in Jewish camps through JCamp 180 over the past 28 years.

“I was overjoyed to have visited multiple camps in person this past summer after two summers away due to the COVID-19 pandemic. I saw camps brimming with life, although continuing to struggle with significant mental health, staffing and infrastructure challenges after the pandemic,” Grinspoon added.

Forward Together is a 1:3 matching grant where the HGF disburses $1 for every $3 the camp raises. Each camp will receive a base allocation of funds; if they raise four times the allocation within the grant period, the camp will receive a $10,000 bonus.

JCamp 180 Director Sarah Eisinger says the grant timing is critical as camps seek to build on past fundraising successes.

“The Harold Grinspoon Foundation support for Jewish summer camp is enduring, and we are proud to make this commitment over these next five years,” Eisinger says. “This support will give the camps the resources and tools to maintain and steward their current donors and attract new ones.

“We hope this match gives the camps the confidence to continue sharing the power of Jewish camp so they can be sustainable into the future.”