The Lester Ambassador Program brings Young Israeli and Detroit leaders together.

Four years in the making and after numerous setbacks due to COVID, we finally kicked off the first class of the Lester Ambassador Program as originally planned.

Having met each other through Federation’s Partnership-2Gether program more than five years ago, the two of us recognized a gap in our communities’ programming. Kids interacted at Tamarack through the Israeli Camper Program, college students met through Birthright, internships, and study abroad, and our more senior community leaders were deeply engaged in committee roles that brought them together.

What was missing was an immersive program that brought together emerging leaders in our two communities for intensive learning, travel exchanges and, most importantly, lifelong relationship building. Thanks to the generosity and shared vision of Nikki and Matt Lester, in the spring of 2019 we announced the Lester Ambassador Program.

From the outset, our underlying goal has always been to advance the mission of the Partnership program by strengthening the relationship between the communities of Detroit and the Central Galilee. We assembled two cohorts of counterparts, one in Israel and one in Detroit, and built a curriculum focused on four pillars: Jewish identity and values, discovering community, leadership and legacy.

It took longer than expected, but having the Israeli cohort finally arrive in Detroit to spend time with their American counterparts was worth the wait. It is hard to describe the instant connection you make with someone whom you may never have met in person based on a shared interest in something bigger than yourself.

When we started creating this program, we built it around the idea that personal relationships must be made in-person. This was prior to the pandemic, and we assumed that young adults would struggle to commit their time to a program that did not have multiple in-person opportunities. This group of young adults proved us wrong, as they embraced three years of virtual — but meaningful — relationship-building before this first trip.

When the restrictions of the pandemic finally lifted, we could not wait to see what it would be like when the Israeli cohort finally arrived in Detroit. What started out as a simple idea to get young adult-aged participants from our Partnership region and Detroit together for a two-year learning program turned into much more. The Lester Ambassador Program survived a global pandemic, travel shutdowns, economic and political uncertainty. Standing here today we feel confident and grateful that we are stronger for it.

together At Last

The Israeli cohort arrived in Detroit on Oct. 19 to a jam-packed schedule. We began with an immersion into the history of Detroit, led by the director of the Leonard N. Simons Jewish Community Archives, Robbie Terman. Our firsthand encounter of the city included tours of old Jewish neighborhoods and a visit to the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History. We also attended meetings with contemporary community leaders, both lay and professional, like Rabbi Asher Lopatin for the JCRC/AJC and the staff at the offices of Sachse Construction.

For some of the Israelis, this was their first trip to a Jewish community abroad. As young adults coming from Israel, the most interesting part is seeing the community — how children are being raised and what it means to be Jewish in the diaspora. Our second day focused on just that. We started with a visit to Hillel Day School, continued to the Max M. Fisher Federation Building to learn about community structure and the strength of Jewish Detroit with CEO Steven Ingber. We then spent our evening at Temple Israel where we had a Shabbat experience unlike anything we’ve ever experienced back home.

During the rest of our trip, we focused on deepening our relationships with one another and experiencing the incredible gifts that Detroit — in terms of both its Jewish and broader community — has to offer. We met one another’s families, went to soccer games, visited the JCC and explored campus life in Ann Arbor (including a very cool tour of the Big House with our host and sponsor Matt Lester).

For those of us from Israel, this was a truly eye-opening and exciting experience. For those of us who live here in Detroit, the opportunity to share the gifts of our community with our peers provided new perspective in terms of how much we have and all that we can continue to strive for.

The culminating moment of our trip, however, took place on the steps of the U-M Graduate Library. There we sat with Matt Lester and reflected on all we learned over the week and all that we can imagine accomplishing together through this program — and the partnerships which we know will live well beyond the next year of learning together. The American group is planning to arrive in Israel this spring, and we couldn’t be more excited to visit and to be hosts.

In the meantime, though its hard for anyone to be excited about a Zoom meeting these days, we’re eagerly looking forward to seeing one another’s faces in those boxes during our monthly gatherings as we count down the days until we are together again.

Lou Goldhaber and Barak Hashmonai are two of the co-chairs of the Lester Ambassador Program.