We are not always aware of how many phrases based on monetary units invade our daily talk.

We have heard that a fool and his money are soon parted and that all that glitters is not gold.

However, having faced inflation, feared recession and always sweated while checking our latest credit card statements, we are not always aware of how many phrases based on monetary units invade our daily talk.

Someone who is always hiding his true self is as phony as a three-dollar bill. (Used to be two-dollar, but we actually came out with those once.)

Smart shopper? Then you are getting the best bang for your buck. Seeking a quick return? You are desirous of a fast buck, especially if you are strapped for cash. Ah, the power of the almighty dollar! Be wary, though, of betting your bottom dollar on something; you may not always get your money’s worth.

If asked to keep a secret, you may press for hush money. (Has no one heard that money talks?)

Cheap goods? Do not purchase something that is a dime a dozen; that is not always a good buy. (Though it may be goodbye to your funds.) On the reverse, be wary of paying top dollar for something or feeling that you are being asked to pay through the nose.

Have you ever waited too long to decide on something only to realize that you are a day late and a dollar short? At all costs, never give someone a blank check or you will discover you are out some serious cold, hard cash. Remain in control of your purse strings.

When asking for some mad money, you may have been reminded that money does not grow on trees, and no parent was going to just pour money down the drain.

Well, for those still having to live paycheck to paycheck, remember that a penny saved is a penny earned. No, that advice is not worth its weight in gold, but it’s a sure bet.