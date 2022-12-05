Diamonds Direct Partners with New Day Foundation

Israel-based Diamonds Direct partnered with local charity New Day Foundation during their Grand Opening weekend at their showcase in Troy earlier this fall and donated a portion of sales from the opening to the foundation.

Additionally, Diamonds Direct also sponsored the raffle at New Day Foundation’s Celebrity Lip Sync Battle in late October. The generosity and combined efforts resulted in a donation of $10,000 to support families fighting cancer.

“We are grateful for Diamonds Direct’s help in reducing the financial burden of cancer diagnosis for Michigan families,” says Wendy Christie, New Day Foundation’s Marketing Director. “This gift enables us to provide financial and emotional resources to improve quality of life and treatment outcomes for multiple families facing cancer. We are honored that Diamonds Direct selected New Day as their charitable partner for these events and we will always serve the local cancer community with the same compassion they have given their philanthropic efforts,”

“Community involvement and giving back to the Troy community has always been a deep passion of mine,” says Jennifer Alter, general manager of Diamonds Direct Troy. “So naturally, we were so happy to host, support and donate to New Day Foundation’s cancer programs.”

Danto Furniture Celebrates Grand Reopening

Where were you in 1940? Watching the Detroit Tigers win the American League Pennant? Keeping a close eye on Europe and Japan? Or, perhaps, going to the neighborhood theater to plunk down $.15 to see Walt Disney’s animated masterpiece, Fantasia?

However, if you were young family man Julius Danto, you were at the kitchen table putting together plans to build a business that would — eventually —go far beyond your expectations.

The Lithuanian-Jewish immigrant was determined to make it in America and help others along the way while doing so. Julius opened Danto Furniture in 1940 in Southwest Detroit and the Danto family has never looked back — only forward.

Danto Furniture employs a multilingual staff who are fluent in English, Arabic and Spanish and has satisfied customers throughout Metro Detroit.

Current General Manager and third-generation Danto, Irwin Danto, said: “I think one of the most important reasons that Danto Furniture has thrived for more than 80 years is because of our dedication to serving others and doing the right thing. My grandfather Julius understood that he was not the only immigrant who had come to this country; nor he realized, was he the only immigrant who needed a hand-up. In many cases, Danto Furniture has been among the first stops for newly arriving immigrants; and we are proud of that.”

The company celebrated its grand reopening Nov. 12 at 7741 Dix St. in Detroit. It was nothing less than a party. There was children’s face painting, balloons, popcorn, piñatas, Delia’s Food Truck, cuisine from restaurant El Nacimiento, grocery store E & L Supermercado and Postres y Delicias by Dianys Salinas.

Ashley Danto, Irwin’s daughter, who works in sales and marketing, said: “I’m in awe of my grandfather Charles Danto, current owner and family patriarch. His work ethic and energy — even at 92 years old — is amazing. He is the best salesperson we have; everyone is always looking to talk to ‘Charlie’ and when he is not in the building you can feel the difference.”