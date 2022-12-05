Led by Adena Barenholtz, the office will raise funds and awareness of its life-saving mission.

Friends of United Hatzalah of Israel has announced the opening of its new Detroit office led by Adena Barenholtz.

Barenholtz, a native of Detroit who currently lives in Huntington Woods, has worked at Jewish organizations throughout her career and has been an admirer of United Hatzalah’s lifesaving work for a long time. Barenholtz will be raising awareness of United Hatzalah’s mission and raising critical funds to help ensure continued lifesaving in Israel.

United Hatzalah of Israel is an independent, nonprofit, fully volunteer emergency medical service organization that provides the fastest and free emergency medical first response throughout Israel. United Hatzalah’s service is available to all people regardless of race, religion or national origin. It has more than 6,200 volunteers around the country, available around the clock — 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year.

“It was immediately an obvious good fit,” Barenholtz said. “I love the mission, I’m familiar with Detroit, and I’ve been fundraising here for a long time.”

The Detroit office consists of Barenholtz only, but it could expand in the future. She started in the role Oct. 19.

“We’ve hit the ground running,” she said. “Eli Beer [founder and president of United Hatzalah of Israel] is going on a speaking tour throughout many of the states and Detroit is on the radar. He’ll be coming into town in December. So, I have something to build off right away.”

A Detroit office “launch” event is also taking place in December.

“In 2019, United Hatzalah did have an event here. So, there was a presence, and I’ve been contacting a lot of the people who attended that event and just introducing myself.”

Supporters can help save lives by donating anything from Epipens and oxygen kits to e-bikes and ambucycles.

Barenholtz stresses that United Hatzalah is not a transactional organization. When someone donates a piece of equipment, there’s a lot of stewardship that goes into it.

“Very frequently you’ll get stories of what happened, like how that person’s life was saved through the vehicle and the volunteer who uses that vehicle,” Barenholtz said. “You’re aware of how you’re saving lives. You don’t send a donation and assume it worked out. You’re a part of this experience; you know what happened and you can feel amazing about what you do.”

Her main goal is simply getting United Hatzalah of Israel’s name out there. “There’s a lot of education and awareness that has to be done to create a community of supporters and put us on the map,” Barenholtz said.

An Intro to the Organization

Linor Attias, deputy director of United Hatzalah of Israel’s International Emergency Operations, is a volunteer medic for the organization on a day-to-day basis herself.

“Here in Israel, it just takes so long for the ambulance to arrive, and United Hatzalah is solving this problem through 6,200 volunteers all across the country,” Attias said. “Jews, Muslims, men, women are going out there together no matter what. It’s 100% free. And we are saving lives. We will be there within three minutes or less.”

Attias says United Hatzalah’s training, technologies and resources have been learned by many governments around the world and have helped to handle emergency/disaster situations around the world, including assisting Ukrainian refugees and citizens affected by Hurricane Ian in Florida.

Being on the ground and saving lives as much as she is, Attias says support from a new Detroit office means the world.

“This is the way for us to save more lives in Israel, and all over the world,” Attias said. “Right now, we are receiving 2,000 calls every day. And the population is getting bigger, so we always need to train more people and have more equipment.

“We are saluting the Detroit community, asking them to come and join us and save lives with us. No matter how, whatever you can, everyone can do good in this world. As many people that can assist us, we can save more lives.”

To help United Hatzalah of Israel save lives, visit https://israelrescue.org/donate.