Two first-year fellows join senior fellow in Detroit.

Repair the World announced its new cohort of fellows in October. These community-based young adult leaders spend two years across the country connecting to their Jewish values through action and learning. They deepen their service journeys while recruiting peers to serve and supporting local nonprofits to fulfill their missions.

Along with their service, the fellows explore the intersection of social, racial and economic justice, identity and community through a Jewish lens, while simultaneously building concrete professional skills.

The fellows serve across the country from Los Angeles to Boston and six communities in between, Detroit included.

Repair the World fellows serving Detroit are senior fellow Emily Levine, 24, from New York, and first-year fellows Annie Cohen, 23, and Melvin Lewis, 22, both from Ohio.

For the Detroit fellows, half of their focus is on their service placement. They will be working with service partners Keep Growing Detroit, Brilliant Detroit and Life Remodeled.

“Each of our fellows spends 10 or 11 hours weekly in service to their placement site to help build capacity around volunteer engagement and special projects where they get to learn how to professionalize themselves in a volunteer nonprofit,” said Rebecca Steinman-DeGroot, city director for Repair the World Detroit.

The other half of their service focuses on Jewish community engagement, with each fellow holding part of a Venn diagram-like portfolio of the Jewish community.

One fellow is specifically working on engagement of the young adult community; one fellow is focused on synagogues — engaging with and learning about local Jewish synagogue life; another fellow is focused specifically on Jewish institutional life.

Levine, the senior fellow, has been here for one year already.

“The history of the Jewish community in the city of Detroit is very interesting and complex, and I think, especially in the past five years, the city itself has seen a total regeneration,” Levine said. “People are moving into the city and trying to connect with the city and their Judaism. Now, being rooted in the city of Detroit, I think it puts us in a special place with that.”

The new fellows, Lewis and Cohen, started in August.

“It’s not easy moving to a place you’ve never been before,” Lewis said. “But the fellowship has been a good way to get to know people and do things with young adults. I feel I was very supported with my onboarding, not only to the fellowship but also to the city.”

Cohen’s favorite part so far is simply being able to connect with service.

“It’s something I always wanted to do in college but never found time for,” she said. “It’s really nice that it’s actually my job now so I don’t have an excuse not to. I love being hands-on.”

Over their two years, Steinman-DeGroot hopes the fellows feel a deeper connection to service in Detroit and the Jewish community and that they walk away with a true learning experience helping propel them into their next steps. Steinman-DeGroot says the fellows, including the two new ones, have acclimated well to Detroit.

“When we have fellows who aren’t from here, they really take an extra step to engage by doing things and volunteering at locations outside of the program on a regular basis,” she said. “They’re taking full advantage of what our city and Jewish community have to offer.”

Halfway through the program, Levine says her time with her service partner, Keep Growing Detroit, has broadened her experience, expertise and passion for environmental and food justice.

“What I hope to and already have gotten out of the fellowship is the ability to find and enjoy new things I didn’t necessarily know I’d be good at or would want to do,” Levine said.

“I think the experience in the fellowship is going to positively affect my career trajectory — and for that I’m really thankful.”

Learn more about Repair the World Detroit at https://werepair.org/communities/detroit/.