Second grade posing with the first and second grade Stone Soup Floats (front left to right) Jake Goodman, Yonah Strosberg, Zahava Husarsky, Eitan Walz, Marni Gonik, Emma Skoczylas, Miryam Aron, Charlie Faber, Jonah Lefkow
Friendsgiving week traditions have become a staple of Farber’s elementary students’ experience during the week leading up to Thanksgiving.

Friendsgiving at Farber has become an opportunity to work with our students on friendship-building skills and appreciating our peers.

Kindergarten Chicka Chicka Boom Boom Float with Mrs. Roberts, Rochel Goodman, Noah Shanbaum, Kari Goldstein, Gila Leib (left), Morah Rachel, Aly Faber, Ethan Gomez (right), Front (left to right) Izzy Bennett, Nili Reinherz, Abie Lasson, Layla Klainberg, Ben Guidici, Emily Weinberg and Mali Klainberg
Initially, we held a Friendsgiving Day Turkey Trot along with activities such as using paper feathers to describe how one would show kindness to a friend. These feathers have been displayed on a “Friendsgiving” banner that we hang in our elementary hallway.

Fifth grade If You Give A Mouse A Cookie Float, escorted by Anne Gardin and Matthew Greenbaum
This year, however, we decided to add a new tradition that would encourage peer collaboration, problem-solving and teamwork. We decided to add a Friendsgiving Day Parade for our students, by the students, creating  cardboard craft floats using a class-voted favorite childhood book.

Third grade Stone Fox Float with Rabbi Ellis, Shira Attali, Rina Reinherz, Naava Shanbaum, Sara Lib Rosenthal, Oliver Dovi Husarsky, Nathan Hager, Ezra Hazan, Nava Gardin, Shoshana Layah Chapman, Judah Khodorkovsky, Zev Gertner, Maayan Strosberg, Matis Abraham and Leora Doppelt
Our students in kindergarten through fifth grade each chose a story, split up into teams and collaborated beautifully to create the most adorable cardboard craft floats. Finally, the floats, ranging from Chicka Chicka Boom Boom to If You Give A Mouse A Cookie, were paraded through our hallways for all of our Farber community to enjoy.

Elana Miodownik

