Friendsgiving week traditions have become a staple of Farber’s elementary students’ experience during the week leading up to Thanksgiving.

Friendsgiving at Farber has become an opportunity to work with our students on friendship-building skills and appreciating our peers.

Initially, we held a Friendsgiving Day Turkey Trot along with activities such as using paper feathers to describe how one would show kindness to a friend. These feathers have been displayed on a “Friendsgiving” banner that we hang in our elementary hallway.

This year, however, we decided to add a new tradition that would encourage peer collaboration, problem-solving and teamwork. We decided to add a Friendsgiving Day Parade for our students, by the students, creating cardboard craft floats using a class-voted favorite childhood book.

Our students in kindergarten through fifth grade each chose a story, split up into teams and collaborated beautifully to create the most adorable cardboard craft floats. Finally, the floats, ranging from Chicka Chicka Boom Boom to If You Give A Mouse A Cookie, were paraded through our hallways for all of our Farber community to enjoy.