The production will be presented Wednesday-Thursday evenings, Dec. 14-15, by students attending the Frankel Jewish Academy. It will be staged at the Berman Center for the Performing Arts.

The play titled John Lennon & Me does not delve into the life of the late member of the musical Beatles. Instead, the play is about a thought that one Beatle expressed and how that thought affects two teens sharing a hospital room.

“The main character, Star, considers John Lennon as a role model because he communicated that you’re only on this earth for so long so that you really should enjoy and appreciate what life brings you,” explained Mitch Master, who is directing the show.

“This play is addressed to a wide audience,” said Master, who has directed and performed in many area productions. “It’s family-friendly as a dramedy. There’s some comedy and some unfortunate tragedy in the show.”

Star, performed by Rozalia Aronov, has cystic fibrosis and often is confined to the hospital. Her roommate, Courtney, a role assigned to Ava Paige, presents an opposite personality.

The two have been working on the production since the beginning of September.

“The whole story is set in this children’s hospital, where my character lives when her health is really bad,” explained Rozalia, 16, a high school junior who wants to keep theater as a special interest but plans on pursuing a math career.

“She gets this new roommate, and they become friends even though they’re from different worlds. The girl, who’s her age, doesn’t know what it means to be sick.

“I think it’s important for people to see this show and learn not the specifics of having a particular illness but about what it is like for some kids to have to stay on the outside looking in and what it feels like to be different — not necessarily not included or not accepted but not understood in the way she wants to be.“

The metaphor used by the playwright, Cherie Bennett, relates to being on the outside of a candy store.

“I love how funny this play is,” Rozalia said. “It has really intense dramatic scenes and really great witty, charming lines. Most of them are by my character, which is a lot of fun for me.

“She’s so feisty, quick-witted and clever, and I love that I get to play that. Her relationship to other characters and her way with the audience is hilarious. It’s kind of ironic given the circumstances, but that’s my favorite part.”

The play has the characters talking directly to the audience in some scenes, so the fourth wall of theater is eliminated at those times.

Rozalia, who attended Hillel Day School, has appeared in Annie, Alice in Wonderland and The Odd Couple. She takes part in competitive ballroom dancing and tutors Russian as a first-generation American whose family came from the former Soviet Union.

This is the first time Ava has been in a play as encouraged by a friend.

“My character is a teenager who’s very popular and has a lot of friends,” Ava said. “She isn’t used to sickness, and so she’s very defiant against it. She doesn’t think she’s as sick as she is. She believes that she’s normal. She doesn’t get why she’s there, which is essential to her development throughout the play.

“I enjoy the support from my peers because I’ve never done this before. I’ve never rehearsed lines. Within the play, I love the dynamic between Star and Courtney. I love how their friendship grows. I can’t wait to see how the audience experiences that as well.”

Ava, 15 and in 10th grade, hopes to be successful in business. She had wanted to be a model, but her height prevented that. She is active with B’nai B’rith Youth Organization and programs leading younger children at Temple Beth El. Tennis, lacrosse and basketball are her sports.

This is the second time Master has worked with this play, and he has been impressed with how audiences react to the definition of friendship.

John Lennon & Me will be performed at 7 p.m. Wednesday-Thursday, Dec. 14-15, at the Berman Center for the Performing Arts in the Jewish Community Center. $18. (248) 406-6677. theberman.org.