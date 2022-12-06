Antin has spent most of her career serving others with a special place in her heart for older adults and says, “You feel most alive when you do for others.”

Janet Antin, a Jewish Senior Life sales and marketing consultant, is passionate and knowledgeable about assisted living for older adults. Antin has the experience to assist older adults and their families in navigating what is the best fit for people who seek quality care for their loved ones.

Although new to this position, Antin has devoted much of her professional life to working in the older adult population. After achieving a degree in early elementary education, she worked at Borman Hall as administrative assistant, then moved to MediLodge, also known as Menorah House, serving as a liaison to the Jewish community. She spent time at Elan Village, the former Prentis Manor in Southfield, working in the admissions department, but when they closed in 2002, she dedicated the last 20 years working on behalf of our Jewish Senior Life communities.

Antin was hired as program coordinator for Fleischman Residence by Carol Rosenberg (JSL’s former executive director) and Barbra Giles, former administrator and JSL executive director of strategic initiatives. Antin spent 10 years creating unique programs to keep residents connected with the community and to enrich their lives. During her tenure at Fleischman, she and her team created daily activities for residents to meet their social, cultural and physical needs. Many of the outstanding programs that she envisioned continue today.

The Senior Dream Cruise is just one example of Antin’s programs. It’s the delightful collaboration between classic cars and the Greatest Generation that is held yearly on the campus of JSL. She established the 3 p.m. Teatime, which gives volunteers the opportunity to come in, serve beverages and snacks, and schmooze with JSL’s beloved residents. She instituted Fleischman Resident fashion shows, with assistance from staff and community volunteers.

When JSL opened the Brown Memory Care Pavilion in 2004, Janet incorporated Snoezelen, a unique sensory program for people with memory loss or impairments. Antin was a major asset to programming at Fleischman, but in her 10th year, when she was asked to stand in at Coville Assisted Living in Oak Park as the administrator, she found that she loved this new challenge. Although her position as administrator was supposed to be temporary, Antin remained 10 years.

Antin continues to educate staff, volunteers and community groups with her Sensitivity Training program. This is intended to enlighten participants to feel what it’s like to age and understand the road that our older adults have traveled.

Soon she will meet with sixth-grade students at Hillel Day School, who will be participating in the D’or L’Dor program that takes place on the JSL campus. Her Empathy Workshop will educate students about the treatment of JSL residents, and they will learn about the challenges older adults face with vision, hearing, mobility and memory.

Antin has spent most of her career serving others with a special place in her heart for older adults and says, “You feel most alive when you do for others.”

She puts JSL residents first and this gives meaning and purpose to her life.

Submitted by Jewish Senior Life.