“Simply the Best of Us”

“Honorable” was more than a title for Judge Jamie Wittenberg; it was his essence. His unsurpassed integrity, steadfastness and kind-heartedness permeated every aspect of his life, from his career as a highly respected jurist to his most treasured role as a devoted husband, father, brother and son. After a long and fearless battle against a deadly form of brain cancer, Jamie Wittenberg passed away on Nov. 20, 2022, at his Berkley home with his family by his side. He was 48.

“Judge W,” as he was fondly called by his colleagues at the 44th District Court, was known for his fairness and compassion, in and out of the court room. He helped many people who appeared before him find solutions to better their lives, and he did so without taking credit or expecting praise.

As a husband and father, his greatest joy was spending time with his wife, Staci, and their four daughters. Fatherhood came naturally to him, and he embraced every aspect, from changing diapers and reading bedtime stories to constructing backyard obstacle courses and teaching the girls how to ride a bike. He went to Tamarack “Dad and Me” camp, not once, but three times.

“You name it, he did it, and he did it all with love and attention,” Staci said. “He was the hands-on dad every child would want.”

Jamie grew up in Huntington Woods, the son of Howard and Mollie Wittenberg and the older brother of Jodie and Robert. Encouraged by his father, he learned to play basketball, baseball, tennis and golf. At Berkley High School, he was a wide receiver on the Berkley Bears football team and was voted “best personality” by his classmates. He honed his work ethic from an early age, delivering newspapers and spending summers as a camp counselor.

After graduating from Indiana University in Bloomington, Jamie returned home to attend law school at Wayne State University. He had a photographic memory that allowed him to absorb classroom lectures and remember complex legal principles, often without opening a textbook. As a law student, he interned in the Wayne County Prosecutor’s office, where his impressive legal skills earned him assignments to several high-profile cases.

In law school, he reconnected with Staci, whom he had met briefly in Chicago the year before. Staci was pursuing an advanced education degree at Wayne State, and the two developed a friendship that soon became a loving partnership filled with mutual support and respect. They were married in August 2003.

After working as an assistant prosecutor in Wayne County, followed by a stint in Macomb County, Jamie decided to run for judge in Berkley’s 45-A District Court in 2008. Accompanied by his wife and his father, he knocked on every door in the district and won the election over candidates that included the city attorney and former Berkley mayor.

As Jamie was about to begin his first term, Staci, who was pregnant with twins, developed a rare complication that necessitated bed rest for the next several months. It was a difficult situation that Jamie met without hesitation, coming home every day at lunch time to take care of his wife and 2- and 4-year-old daughters.

“Being the best husband and father he could be was the most important thing to him,” said his brother, Robert.

Family time was his most precious commodity. He loved exploring new places and revisiting old favorites, documenting every adventure with countless photos and videos. Memorable vacations included biking on Mackinac Island, hiking in Arizona, splashing through various water parks and visiting Disney World on multiple occasions.

“He was all about creating memories,” Staci said.

After being re-elected in 2014, he became a judge in the newly formed 44th District Court, serving Berkley and Royal Oak after the two courts merged as a result of state legislation. There, he spearheaded the expansion of the Sobriety Court program and created a Teen Court aimed at supporting at-risk youth.

“His positive impact was felt immediately,” said Chief Judge Derek W. Meinecke, who served with Jamie at the 44th District Court. “He found time to have individual relationships with all the employees, and he loved being a judge for the opportunity to help, to solve problems, to heal. He understood what service meant.”

In 2019, the Wittenbergs’ world was upended when Jamie was diagnosed with glioblastoma, an especially aggressive form of brain cancer. Instead of complaining, he jumped into action, making lifestyle changes that included a strict Keto diet combined with intermittent fasting. His determined efforts allowed him to survive far longer than his original prognosis, handling his full docket despite four surgeries, chemotherapy and radiation.

“He never complained about his disease; said it happened to him because he could handle it,” Staci said, “and it never took away his ability to love.”

In November, “Judge W” was re-elected for a third term in the 44th District Court. Judge Meinecke, his friend and bench mate, came to the Wittenberg home to perform the swearing in ceremony.

“He would often remark that he believed he was a better judge having gone through his trials, because he gained even greater perspective and found an even greater connection with those that appeared before him, who may have had hard times and challenges of their own,” said Meinecke. “Judge Jamie Wittenberg was simply the best of us.”

Judge Jamie Wittenberg is survived by his beloved wife, Staci; cherished children, Arielle, Talia, Brooke and Maya; devoted parents, Howard Wittenberg and Mollie Wittenberg; dear sister, Jodie (Gary) Heicklen and brother, Robert (Kimberly Palter) Wittenberg; adoring in-laws, Stephen and Joan Redisch; and dearest brother-in-law, Michael (Heather) Redisch. He is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, extended family members and a world of devoted friends.

Interment was at Clover Hill Park Cemetery. Contributions may be made to a GoFundMe account for the future education of the Wittenberg’s four daughters at https://tinyurl.com/2zxv3tf4; the Fetal Care Center at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital, PO Box 5202, Cincinnati, OH 45201, (513) 636-4484, www.cincinnatichildrens.org/service/f/fetal-care; or Tamarack Camps, 6735 Telegraph Road, #380, Bloomfield Hills, MI 48301, (248) 647-1100, https://tamarackcamps.com.

Arrangements by Dorfman Chapel.