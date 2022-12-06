While I’m hoping that 2023 is not the stuff of a sci-fi movie, there is one thing about the upcoming year that is most definitely a little unsettling for me. It’s the year of … my 50th high school reunion!

The year 2023 is just days away and I’m sorry, but no matter how hard I try to wrap my brain around that number, I can’t come to terms with it.

Stare at it. 2023. Say it out loud. 2023. Now say it slowly … tweeeenty tweeeeeenty threeeeeeee. It’s crazy. That’s the number of a year better suited for, oh say, a futuristic work of science fiction, right?

I mean, that had to be the mind set of author Arthur C. Clark and filmmaker Stanley Kubrick when they collaborated in 1968 on the creation of their masterpiece 2001: A Space Odyssey.

The sci-fi, outer space thriller was a deep thinking, existential piece of film art that explored the evolution of man, the existence of aliens and a world dependent on computers. A world dependent on computers? Yeah right, like that could ever happen.

I can hear the conversation in 1968 between Clark and Kubrick. They probably went back and forth discussing what futuristic year would sound believable to pick for the title of a film that was intended to elicit visions of, and ask an audience to comprehend, such a time so far in the distant future. Then bingo! They settled on 2001. Say, that’s an attention-grabber.

I have to believe in 1949 that George Orwell went through the same literary thought process Clark and Kubrick did when he sought an imaginative hook for the title for his epic novel 1984. As summarized on Wikipedia (I’m a lazy researcher): 1984 is “a story that takes place in an imagined future when much of the world is in perpetual war.” Perpetual war? Yeah, right, like that could ever happen.

1984 is further described as “a dystopian social science fiction novel and cautionary tale that centered on the consequences of totalitarianism, mass surveillance and repressive regimentation of people within society that more broadly examines the truth and facts within societies and the ways in which they can be manipulated.” Truth and facts manipulated? Yeah right, like that could ever happen, said the creators of cable news and social media.

Then there’s the chart-topping song: “In the Year 2525.” Remember that miserable melody in 1969 by the one-hit wonder duo of Zager and Evans? It spoke of the slow disintegration of humanity in intervals of thousands of years all the way up to the final year 9595 when the lyrics read: “I’m kind of wondering if man is still alive, he’s taken everything this old earth can give.” We’re taking all that earth can give? Yeah right, like that could ever happen. (By the way, wouldn’t you know it, I have money on the Lions winning the Super Bowl in 9596.)

In his book The 52 Most Depressing Songs You’ve Ever Heard, Tom Reynolds describes “2525” as “a world doomed by its passive acquiesce and over-dependence on its overdone technologies.”

Over-dependence on technologies? Yeah right, like that could ever happen. (Personal side note on the worst songs ever — I blast on a loudspeaker any song sung by Yoko Ono to keep the Canada geese off my lawn.)

Let’s face it, the mayhem on so many issues in 2022, at home and across the globe, definitely has the makings of its own sci-fi movie. And that was before the recent announcement by Hulu that it’s renewing the Kardashians reality show for a third season in 2023. Oh, the humanity.

While I’m hoping that 2023 is not the stuff of a sci-fi movie, there is one thing about the upcoming year that is most definitely a little unsettling for me. It’s the year of … my 50th high school reunion! Seriously, I’ve been out of high school for a half-century?! Every time I say or think about it, I hear the music from the shower scene in the movie Psycho.

I’ve been to every one of my Southfield High Class of 1973 reunions — the 10th, 20th, 30th and 40-year reunions. And by gosh if there’s a 50th, I’ll be there no matter how much weight I have to lose or how much I have to let out my suit, whichever comes first.

Meanwhile, here’s hoping that whatever transpires in the coming year, it will make for a feel-good movie.

Until next year, here’s wishing you and yours a happy, healthy New Year or as I like to look at it — a second shot at living up to the resolutions I’m still working on from Yom Kippur.

