Meet Norah and Emily Miller, the twins who fell in love with volunteering at JARC.

Norah and Emily Miller, 14, of Birmingham have both been nominated as Volunteer of the Week by the Michigan-based nonprofit JARC.

“Norah and Emily started volunteering with JARC through our partnership with Hillel,” Jenny Kabert, JARC’s director of philanthropy explains. “We’re so glad to have Norah’s and Emily’s involvement with JARC. The friendships they have formed with the people we serve are so special. It’s wonderful to see volunteers involved at such a young age!”

The twins say they originally got involved with the organization when they started looking for a mitzvah project for their bat mitzvahs and found themselves falling in love with the people at the organization.

“We first went to do volunteer work gardening at one of the JARC resident’s homes, and I didn’t expect it to go the way it did,” Emily said. “It felt wonderful to make someone happy. We got to play with the hose while doing yard work and made friends! That feeling stuck with me, which is why I requested to meet that person again for our volunteer experience with JARC.”

Emily and Norah’s mom, Beth Miller, feels that her girls learned more about what it means to give back through volunteering at JARC.

“I feel like they’re getting more out of it than the residents. It brings so much joy to everyone and it really puts life in perspective,” Beth said.

The family also brings along their dog, Kona, during some of their visits to the nonprofit.

“When we brought our dog, Kona, to JARC, everyone loved seeing and playing with her,” Emily said. “It’s amazing to see people happy by doing something as small as bringing my dog for a visit.”

The eighth-graders at Hillel Day School say the long-lasting connections they’ve made through the volunteer work they’ve done over the past two years at JARC has been so rewarding.

“I think people don’t remember days or dates as much as they remember memories or moments. And being able to help create those amazing moments with JARC is something that I really enjoy,” Emily said.

The Miller twins have continued their volunteer work following their mitzvah project and encourage others to volunteer their time if they can.

“I think people should volunteer because it’s a great way to spend your time,” Norah explains.

“You also get a lot out of it because you get to see the small acts you do make a big difference in someone else’s life.”

To learn more about JARC and how you can volunteer with the organization head to: jarc.org.

If you would like to nominate someone to be the next volunteer of the week, send a nomination with a short paragraph telling us why to rsweet@thejewishnews.com.