The 14th annual Trade Secrets event, raising funds for “Women to Work,” a Gesher Human Services program to empower Metro Detroit women seeking employment, as well as other services provided to women and families, was held Nov. 10 at the Detroit Marriott Troy.

More than 200 people attended with over $229,000 raised for the programs and services that have been assisting women and families since the 1980s.

This year’s honoree and speaker was Brenda Naomi Rosenberg, a Detroit fashion industry executive and style icon who became a designer, globe-trotting photographer and eventually an international peacebuilder after 9/11, when she began working to unite people of differing faiths against hate.

Yolanda Lewis, a graduate of “Women to Work,” was awarded the 2022 Women to Work Award and spoke about how much Gesher Human Services changed her life for the better. Fox 2 meteorologist Lori Pinson was the emcee of the event.

Photos by Jeff Aisen