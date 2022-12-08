Keeping Our Community Safe
Following last week’s disturbing incident at Temple Beth El—along with other antisemitic incidents— the Jewish Federation of Metro Detroit is holding a Community-Wide Forum on Security, Antisemitism and Law Enforcement in Jewish Detroit.
Wednesday, December 14, 7:30PM at Temple Beth El.
The event will offer a chance for community members to hear from Jewish community leaders and security professionals, as well as representatives of local law enforcement.
The forum will include:
• Debrief with the Bloomfield Township Police Chief and the Oakland County Prosecutor on the incident at Temple Beth El
• Update on antisemitism from ADL Michigan
• Briefing from the Director of Jewish Community Security Inc.
• Q and A with local law enforcement on measures to protect our community
SECURITY FORUM PANELISTS
James Gallagher
Chief of Police, Bloomfield Township
Dawn Ison
United States Attorney, Eastern District of Michigan
Karen McDonald
Oakland County Prosecutor
Carolyn Normandin
Regional Director, ADL Michigan
Michael Patton
Chief of Police, West Bloomfield Township
Gary Sikorski
Director of Community-Wide Security, Jewish Community Security Inc.
For more information and to RSVP: https://jlive.app/events/3499
Questions? Please contact David Kurzmann @ 248-205-2569 | kurzmann@jfmd.org