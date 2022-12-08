Keeping Our Community Safe

Following last week’s disturbing incident at Temple Beth El—along with other antisemitic incidents— the Jewish Federation of Metro Detroit is holding a Community-Wide Forum on Security, Antisemitism and Law Enforcement in Jewish Detroit.

Wednesday, December 14, 7:30PM at Temple Beth El.



The event will offer a chance for community members to hear from Jewish community leaders and security professionals, as well as representatives of local law enforcement.

The forum will include:

• Debrief with the Bloomfield Township Police Chief and the Oakland County Prosecutor on the incident at Temple Beth El

• Update on antisemitism from ADL Michigan

• Briefing from the Director of Jewish Community Security Inc.

• Q and A with local law enforcement on measures to protect our community

SECURITY FORUM PANELISTS

James Gallagher

Chief of Police, Bloomfield Township

Dawn Ison

United States Attorney, Eastern District of Michigan

Karen McDonald

Oakland County Prosecutor

Carolyn Normandin

Regional Director, ADL Michigan

Michael Patton

Chief of Police, West Bloomfield Township

Gary Sikorski

Director of Community-Wide Security, Jewish Community Security Inc.

For more information and to RSVP: https://jlive.app/events/3499

Questions? Please contact David Kurzmann @ 248-205-2569 | kurzmann@jfmd.org