Proceeds raised at the store, which was originally opened in 1934 in Detroit, go toward the many community-service projects and social advocacy work which NCJW|MI, a 501 c3 organization, run to benefit local families.

Council Re|Sale (3297 W. 12 Mile Road, Berkley) one of the oldest resale shops in Metro Detroit, is holding special sales throughout December to help Metro Detroiters look their best for the season while stretching their holiday budgets.

From Dec. 8-10, Holiday Shopping Days will offer 40% off the entire store, providing a perfect time to shop for gifts; Dec. 17 is Surprise Bag Sale where shoppers can stuff a bag with non-ticketed clothes and accessories, excluding jewelry, for just $25; Dec. 21-24 is 60% off all women’s holiday dresses and men’s suits so everyone can feel stylish sitting down to gatherings with family and friends.

Council Re | Sale, operated by National Council of Jewish Women, Michigan (NCJW|MI), is known for carrying high-end clothing, including designer wear, jewelry, shoes, household items and other hidden treasures, all donated by the community.

“We know that Metro Detroit families are struggling with inflation, but everyone wants to celebrate the holidays with gift-giving and new clothes. While we can’t cut the cost of holiday dinners, by cutting our already low prices on fashion wear and home goods, we hope to keep the holidays affordable for all,” said Sallyjo Levine, president of NCJW| MI.

Recent projects of the 131-year-old organization include the Back 2 School Store, which provided free clothing and school supplies to 900 Detroit children in need in August 2022 and a program providing backpacks and school supplies to 900 homeless students in Oakland County schools and 450 children in need identified through Jewish Family Service.

Other programs include literacy outreach, fleece blankets for children in hospitals and in foster care, and Kosher Meals on Wheels. The organization is also at the forefront of voter advocacy and women’s reproductive rights, holding programs and educational initiatives to promote these issues.

Council Re|Sale hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday; donations of clothing (not books currently) are accepted Monday through Saturday, excluding Wednesdays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For more information on Council Re|Sale, go to councilresale.net for more information on National Council of Jewish Women, Michigan go to www.ncjwmi.org.