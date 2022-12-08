So as Chanukah approaches, why not consider giving a gift that provides an experience such as a personal service or educational or charitable opportunity?

Many of us bemoan the number of things we own, some of which we rarely use. Maybe they don’t suit our current taste or lifestyle — whatever the reason, many of us wish we had fewer possessions. Chances are some of your friends and relatives agree.

So as Chanukah approaches, why not consider giving a gift that provides an experience such as a personal service or educational or charitable opportunity? Here are some suggestions:

A Gift of Learning and Giving

A number of local educational and other nonprofit organizations offer memberships, which include some perks while supporting a good cause:

Zekelman Holocaust Center: A one-year membership provides free admission, invitations to member-only events, exhibit previews and a newsletter subscription. Memberships begin at $18 for college students, and begin at $50 for one person. For membership information, visit: www.holocaustorg/membership or call (248) 553-2400. The Zekelman Holocaust Center is located in Farmington Hills.

Jewish Historical Society of Michigan (JHSM): The JHSM is dedicated to education, research and preservation of the heritage of Michigan’s Jewish community. Memberships provide a subscription to the JHSM Journal and the Michigan Jewish History Journal, and advance notice and discounts for tours and events. The JHSM recently began a series of Jewish-themed art tours of the Detroit Institute of Arts. Memberships begin at $36 for young adults, $54 for one adult and $100 for two adults. Visit JHSMichigan.org.

The Detroit Zoological Society: This nonprofit corporation has operated the Detroit Zoo in Huntington Woods since 2006. A one-year membership includes unlimited free admission, discounts for the gift shop, a magazine, free daytime parking, an email newsletter, and reciprocal membership to other zoos. For tri-county residents who support the zoo through a millage, the one-year membership cost is $67 for one person and $103 for two people. Visit detroitzoo.org.

A Gift of Self-Care

This increasingly popular term can refer to a wide spectrum of health, beauty and personal development tools and training. Here are some ideas for friends and relatives who are on your gift list:

A gift certificate for spa services. This could encompass a manicure, pedicure, facial or massage. Many local spas offer special gift certificates and packages.

A series of personal training sessions at a health club or gym. Typically, these are individual sessions, but sometimes semi-private ones are available as well.

The Beverly Hills Fitness Club in Beverly Hills has packages for half-hour and full-hour personal training sessions ranging from $45 for a half-hour to eight one-hour sessions for $530. Visit beverlyhillsclub.net. or call (248) 642-8500.

One-hour personal training sessions at Franklin Athletic Club in Southfield begin at $350 to $400 for a package of six, depending on the individual trainer, and $600 to $900 for 12 sessions. Call (248) 352-8000 or visit franklinclub.com/fitness.

What about a gift certificate for tennis, golf or pickleball private lessons and classes? Local health and fitness clubs, as well as some municipal recreation or senior centers, offer lessons or classes for these sports.

A Gift of Convenience

Consider a gift of convenience such as transportation or food delivery. To purchase a gift certificate for a “free ride” visit: Uber.com/us/en/gift-cards/ or Lyft.com/gift, which both offer gift cards beginning at $25. The gift cards are sent via email or text to the recipient.

Who doesn’t dream of a home-delivered meal on a cold snowy night? Go to doordash.com/gift-cards to purchase gift cards beginning at $25.

A Gift of Pet Care

Pets, especially dogs, are increasingly popular and some people consider them members of their family. For dog lovers, a gift certificate for a professional grade bath is likely to be appreciated.

In addition, pets and their devoted owners will enjoy toys, grooming aids or treats from local pet stores, such as Paw Patrol (Franklin), Premier Pet Supply (West Bloomfield) or Pet People (Bloomfield Hills).