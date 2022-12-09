From horse and buggy to scrap metal recycling yard.

The Foon family’s scrap metal business was a one-man operation when it began during the 1930s. According to Michael Foon, his late great-grandfather, Louis Foon, rode a horse and buggy to Detroit manufacturing plants to collect oily rags and metal scraps, which he then sold to scrap dealers. By the 1940s, Michael Foon explains, scrap recycling had expanded to serve the war effort that required metal of all types.

“It was two men (his father Steven and late grandfather Eddie) and a truck until 1999 — the year my grandfather died,” Foon says.

Their scrap purchases were limited to what the truck could hold. In 2000, his father bought land for a scrap yard in Sterling Heights, which enabled them to store, process and sell scrap to other companies. Michael, now president of Admiral Metals LLC, joined the business in 2007 and his brother Elliot followed in 2009.

Today, the company acquires scrap metal from manufacturing plants and demolition sites located primarily in tri-county Detroit but also as far south as Monroe, west to Howell and north to Marlette. They buy “excess waste” from their customers, who include manufacturers, aerospace and mining companies as well as a few local steel and aluminum mills, as well as individual customers.

“Everything is bought on a weight basis,” Foon says. Last year Admiral Metals recycled almost 50 million pounds of scrap.

They recycle a wide range of materials encompassing scrap metal, including prototypes from big manufacturers, old appliances and some electronics. Depending on the nature of the scrap material, it is then sheared, baled, boxed, loaded onsite and then sold to companies that melt the scrap and process it into sheets, ingots or bars.

“We’ve grown the footprint in size and added trucks, staff and dumpsters,” Foon says. The business now has 25 employees at its Sterling Heights location. Michael Foon focuses on non-ferrous scrap — metals without iron such as copper and aluminum, new business and handling truck dispatches. His brother, Elliot, concentrates on ferrous products (metals containing iron) and the operation of the scrap yard.

“We’re seeking to grow, buying new and better equipment and looking for another site,” Foon says. “It’s a lot of fun.”

The U.S. scrap metal industry was dominated by Jewish owners until recent decades, according to Marvin Pinkert, the executive director of the Jewish Museum of Maryland, which developed an exhibit about Jewish scrap metal dealers that was displayed in 2020 and recently traveled to Milwaukee.

The founders of scrap companies often began as junk men, who like the Foons’ great-grandfather, bought rags and scrap metal in small quantities from individuals and factories. It was a business that didn’t require much capital investment and enabled those who were Orthodox to set their own hours, respecting the Sabbath and Jewish holidays.

Jewish ownership of scrap metal dealerships has declined from 80 to 90 percent to an estimated 50 percent, according to Pinkert and industry estimates. This is due partly to consolidation within the industry. Larger scrap companies, some national in scope, are buying out smaller, local firms as government regulations increase and the scrap metals market has become global.

If you know of a local Jewish-owned for-profit business that has been in operation for 60 or more years old that would like to be profiled, contact Jackie Headapohl at jheadpohl@thejewishnews.com.