Mazel tov to these December Here’s To Jewish community members for their various success stories!

Matt Friedman of West Bloomfield, co-founder of Tanner Friedman Strategic Communications in Farmington Hills, was inducted into the Public Relations Society of America (PRSA) – Detroit Chapter’s Hall of Fame. He also chairs the Detroit Regional Chamber’s PR/Marketing Advisory Council and serves on the board of advisers for the ChadTough Defeat DIPG Foundation.

Michael Poris, principal of McIntosh Poris Associates, is the 2022 recipient of the Charles Blessing Award, presented by the Detroit Chapter of the American Institute of Architects. In an official statement about the award, AIA Detroit said, “Michael Poris, AIA, has been working to implement change in his hometown of Detroit for 27 years. Under his design leadership, McIntosh Poris Associates has been transforming communities through architecture, interior and urban design throughout the region.”

Shaya Baum, founder & CEO, Wing Lake Capital Partners LLC, was named the Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year Michigan and Northwest Ohio and is a finalist for the national award. Shaya works with companies that are undergoing financial and operational peril, including those dealing with predatory merchant cash advance loans. Over the past few years, he has been able to save many companies from going bankruptcy and liquidation while saving thousands of jobs in the process.