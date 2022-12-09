“Freedom Sunday for Soviet Jews was the largest Jewish rally ever held in Washington.”

Last year, JN writer Ashley Zlatopolsky wrote two beautiful retrospectives about the historic arrival of Soviet Jews in Detroit and members of our local Jewish community who were seriously involved in the effort to make this happen (March 11 and Sept. 16, 2021, JN). As I reread Ashley’s work and thought about the current situation for the Jewish community in Ukraine and Russia, I was reminded of an anniversary. Thirty-five years ago, on Dec. 6, 1987, a key event was held in Washington. D.C., a rally that demonstrated massive American support for the release of Jews from the Soviet Union [now Russia].

As reported by the JN, “Freedom Sunday for Soviet Jews was the largest Jewish rally ever held in Washington.” It drew an estimated 250,000 American Jews and their supporters to the National Mall that day. Their goal was to increase the pressure on the Soviet Union to allow Jews to practice their religion without restrictions, as well as allow them to freely immigrate to Israel, the United States or elsewhere.

Along with the huge crowd, the rally featured several prominent speakers. First and foremost, renowned “refusenik” Natan Sharansky stated that “No missiles and tanks, no camps and prisons can extinguish the candle of freedom.” Furthermore, Sharansky declared, “If Soviet Jews are not free, then all Jews are not free.”

Then U.S. Vice President George H.W. Bush made a simple but emotional plea directly to the president of the Soviet Union [Mikhail Gorbachev]: “Mr. Gorbachev: Let these people go!”

The rally was also on the eve of a historic summit between U.S. President Ronald Reagan and Gorbachev at the White House. One more step on the path leading to the collapse of the Berlin Wall in 1989.

The JN provided extensive coverage of Freedom Sunday in its Dec. 11, 1987, issue. JN Editor Gary Rosenblatt’s report was titled “Let My People Go!” Rosenblatt wrote that the rally was the “culmination of 15 years’ effort on the part of American Jewry on behalf of their Soviet brethren,” and that 1,000 Michiganders were at the rally.

Freedom Sunday was an important catalyst toward the release of Soviet Jews in the early 1990s. On its 25th anniversary, the rally still resonated within Detroit’s Jewish community. For a fine synopsis about the impact of Freedom Sunday see the essay “Freedom Sunday Rewind” by former JN Editor Robert Sklar (May 12, 2016, JN). Sklar’s article included poignant memories from local community leader Conrad Giles and Rabbi Arianna Gordon, who was a 7-year-old when she accompanied her father to the Washington rally. Like Rabbi Gordon, director of the Jewish Democratic Council of America, Halie Soifer, was 9 when her father took her to Freedom Sunday (March 21, 2019).

The theme for Jewish Family Service’s annual meeting on May 17, 2016, was “Mission Possible” (March 24, 2016, JN). It was billed as an opportunity to “relive a modern-day miracle,” that is, “Operation Exodus” or the arrival of over a million Soviet Jewish immigrants, 1990-1994. Attendees spent an evening with internationally famous refusenik Natan Sharansky.

So, as we contemplate the current state of the Jewish communities in Ukraine and Russia, or wherever they are in distress, it’s good to note that Michiganders have made and still make a difference.

Want to learn more? Go to the DJN Foundation archives, available for free at www.djnfoundation.org.