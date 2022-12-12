The list of volunteer opportunities is growing.

Jewish Community Relations Council/American Jewish Committee (JCRC/AJC) will mark its 26th annual Mitzvah Day this year, taking place on Christmas Day.

The day-long event is held in partnership with the Jewish Federation of Metropolitan Detroit.

Volunteers of all ages and faiths will visit organizations throughout Detroit and its surrounding communities, providing services to fill staff shortages or allow nonprofits to reduce staffing for the holiday.

“It kind of gives our Christian brothers and sisters a break on Christmas, and we fill in those gaps with volunteer opportunities,” said Sam Dubin, JCRC/AJC’s assistant director/director of media relations. “So, everything from serving food to taking care of seniors and everything in-between, these are great volunteer opportunities for the Jewish community.”

Volunteer opportunities are slated to be available at organizations such as Mariner’s Inn, Jimmy’s Kids, Canterbury on the Lake, Cass Community Social Services, Michigan Humane Society, JARC, Medow, Katzman, Nusbaum and Western Oakland Meals on Wheels.

More info on JCRC/AJC’s website and social media includes descriptions of the volunteer opportunities, a contact person at the organization and any requirements. Those interested will then register and finalize details directly with the selected nonprofit.

“We’re a convener between our Detroit Jewish community and the opportunities that exist in the Metro Detroit community,” Dubin said.

As JCRC/AJC gets new opportunities, they’ll update that list and inform the public through their website and social media.

Brilliant Detroit, another volunteer opportunity, already saw volunteers drop off unwrapped toys and gently used clothes between Nov. 28-Dec. 2.

Mitzvah Day, which is historically the single largest day of volunteering by Detroit’s Jewish community, was founded in 1996.

“An integral part of our mission is this interfaith work and dialogue, working with our Christian brothers and sisters, our Muslim brothers and sisters, the Hindu community — and this Mitzvah Day is an extension of that,” Dubin said. “We hope the Jewish community will realize, especially in this time of increased antisemitism or increased awareness of antisemitism, that we have friends and allies in other communities, that they’re there for us, and we want to be there for them.

“As an aside, I think the Jewish community is philanthropic, not only with our dollars but with our time — and this allows folks, especially if they haven’t volunteered throughout the year, to really get out there, connect with those who may be less fortunate and hopefully continue volunteer opportunities not only on Mitzvah Day, but throughout the year,” he added.

For further details, visit www.jcrcajc.org and Facebook.com/JCRCAJC.