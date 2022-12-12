Antisemitism seems to be in our faces daily, both on mainstream media and the local level.

An incident on the campus of Michigan State University last month — where a Jewish student had her mezuzah ripped down from her doorpost — served not only as another example of that antisemitism but also as a strong display of Jewish pride in response.

The Chabad Student Center at MSU, led by Simi and Rabbi Benzion Shemtov, has a program encouraging Jewish students to put up mezuzahs on their doorway. Students simply text a phone number, automatically get a response, respond with where and when they want it hung, and right away one of the Shemtovs are there to hang up the mezuzah free of charge.

“We hang up hundreds at the start of every year,” Simi said. “It’s a really beautiful thing to show the world there’s a proud Jew living there.”

Adina Peysakhov, a West Bloomfield native and MSU freshman majoring in human biology, was one of the students who requested a mezuzah when she moved into her dorm in September.

The vandalism happened extremely late, around 3 a.m. on the Tuesday before Thanksgiving. Peysakhov and her roommate first heard a loud noise that came from outside their door. They waited a minute and opened the door to check out what happened, only to see the mezuzah smacked off.

“You could tell it was intentional because of how loud it was when it hit the ground,” Peysakhov said. “And it would not have just fallen because of how tightly secured it was on the doorpost. It was also like 10 feet away from the door — it wasn’t directly under it.”

This isn’t the first time this has happened. About three years ago, MSU student Maddy Gun had her mezuzah ripped off her doorpost and stolen.

Instead of pressing criminal charges against the perpetrator, Gun met with him face-to-face (along with MSU Hillel’s Nate Strauss and Rabbi Shemtov) and told him how his actions had not only impacted her but also the greater Jewish community at MSU. The dialogue led to the perpetrator agreeing to take an educational route, a guided tour of the Zekelman Holocaust Center in Farmington Hills as well as compensating Gun for the cost of the vandalized and stolen mezuzah.

Spreading the Word

While Chabad MSU has been in touch with MSU’s Department of Housing to get to the bottom of the recent incident, in freshman housing like Peysakhov’s, there aren’t any video cameras — so no footage of the incident exists. No police report has been filed.

Instead, Chabad MSU contacted multiple news stations, who interviewed Peysakhov and helped spread the word about the incident.

“We’re going to make this very public that such things can’t happen,” Simi said. “We have no space for antisemitism here.”

Simi says often when these types of things happen, students are afraid to further promote their Judaism. With Adina, it was different.

“[Adina’s] first message was, ‘My mezuzah was taken down. When can I put it back up?’” Simi recalled. “The way she reacted was so inspiring because what she’s basically saying is, ‘I’m not scared. I don’t care that they took it down; I want it back up right now and show we’re not going to back down.’”

When the Shemtovs returned to campus after Thanksgiving, they went to Peysakhov’s dorm and hung another mezuzah.

“We’re right before Chanukah, and Adina is a living example of the Maccabees at the time of Chanukah, standing tall and proud of her faith,” Rabbi Shemtov said. “She should be an example for all of us.”

Peysakhov said it scared her for a second, but after that, she was mostly wondering who did it and why.

“It doesn’t scare me. It’s not going to stop me from participating in my beliefs. It’s just very wrong and antisemitic. Other people’s beliefs shouldn’t affect my beliefs. They shouldn’t be trying to scare me away from my beliefs or my religion. And it didn’t work to do that because I wanted to put it back up immediately.”

MSU’s Student Life & Engagement released a statement on the incident: “Student Life & Engagement stands against antisemitism and hate in all its forms … We address instances of harm and injustice through accountability and education to foster an environment in which healing and growth are deeply valued and supported. We follow up on all instances of reported discrimination and harassment. We appreciate Chabad and their support of our Jewish student community.”

Peysakhov, proud of her Jewish identity, is keeping that mezuzah on her door no matter what.

Any MSU student who wants to hang up a mezuzah can message “mezuzah” to (517) 300-2330.