Plan on seeing a show this holiday season.

After the long Broadway shutdown and last-minute production closings due to COVID, New York City theaters are starting to thrive again. Long-running shows are back, and new musicals and plays are debuting.

While theaters have lifted the vaccine mandate, the mask requirements vary. If you are planning a trip to NYC over the holidays, here are some new shows with a Jewish connection:

BROADWAY

& Juliet imagines a new life for Juliet after Romeo. This romantic comedy is a jukebox musical that includes some of the biggest hits by Katy Perry, Britney Spears and Ariana Grande. Ben Jackson Walker plays Romeo and Lorna Courtney plays Juliet — both are University of Michigan grads. Book by David West Read (writer for Schitt’s Creek), music and lyrics by Max Martin, music supervision orchestration and arranging by Bill Sherman. Masks are “urged” not mandated.

At the Stephen Sondheim Theatre, 124. W. 43rd St. (833) 274-8497.

A Beautiful Noise the Neil Diamond Musical tells the story of music legend Neil Diamond, a poor Jewish boy from Brooklyn who became universally revered.

His first break into songwriting was in the 1960s, and this energetic show highlights his disappointments, successes and rise to stardom. Will Swenson and Mark Jacoby both play Neil, but at different ages. Direction is by Michael Mayer. The musical score features the singer’s most beloved hits, including “Sweet Caroline” and “Cracklin’ Rose.” Masks are suggested.

At the Broadhurst Theatre, 235 W. 44th St. (800) 447-7400.

Almost Famous, based on the 2000 film with the same name, focuses on the sex, drugs and rock and roll culture of the 1970s. With book and lyrics by Cameron Crowe and music and lyrics by Tom Kitt, it’s the story of William Miller, a 15-year-old aspiring music journalist/rock critic. Rolling Stone Magazine asks Miller to go on the road with an up-and-coming band, and he meets unforgettable characters along the way. He sees firsthand the dangers that can arise for the musicians and their groupies. Starring Chris Wood (The Vampire Diaries) and Anika Larsen (Beautiful: the Carole King Musical,) it’s directed by Jeremy Herrin. Masks recommended, not required.

At the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre, 242 West 45th St. (212) 239-6200.

Death of a Salesman, the Arthur Miller classic about trying to achieve the American dream, is given a new perspective. In this production, Willie Loman and his family are all played by black actors. Although Miller’s words were not re-written, it brings what’s on the pages to a new level. Death of a Salesman debuted on Broadway in 1949, and Miller, who graduated from the University of Michigan, had won the Pulitzer Prize for the play. The show closes Jan. 15. Masks are “encouraged.”

At the Hudson Theatre, 139-141 W. 44th St. (855) 801-5876.

Funny Girl tells the bittersweet story of New York Jewish girl Fanny Brice, who had a unique vocal talent and persevered to become one of the most famous performers in history. She had a tempestuous relationship with gambler Nicky Arnstein, which is explored in the musical. Starring Lea Michele (her father is a Sephardic Jew, and her mother is Catholic) and Tovah Feldshuh. Revised book by Harvey Fierstein and direction is by Michael Mayer. Masks are optional but encouraged.

At the August Wilson Theatre, 245 W. 52nd St. (888) 985-9421.

​Kimberly Akimbo, a smart and funny New Jersey teen, suffers from an aging disease that makes her look like a 72-year-old woman. With many obstacles in her way, she’s determined to find happiness in a world where time is not on her side. Starring Victoria Clark as Kimberly, one of the show’s understudies is Sky Alyssa Friedman. Book by David Lindsay-Abaire, directed by Jessica Stone. Masks optional.

At the Booth Theatre, 222 W. 45th St. (212) 239-6200.

Kpop transferred from Off-Broadway to the Broadway stage. Presented as a mockumentary and with the energy of a stadium concert, it’s about an upcoming American tour for a globally popular Korean musical group. KPOP is the first Broadway musical to celebrate Korean culture with Korean and Korean American representation on- and off-stage, including composer Helen Park. Direction is by Teddy Bergman, choreography by Jennifer Weber and casting by Tara Rubin. Masks optional.



At Circle in the Square Theatre, 235 W. 50th St. (212) 239-6200.

Leopoldstadt takes its title from the Jewish quarter in Vienna. Written by Tom Stoppard, this passionate story of love and endurance begins in the last days of 1899 and follows one extended Jewish family deep into the 20th century. The show played in London to sold-out audiences and won the Olivier Award for Best New Play. Much of the large cast is from London’s West End Production. The show runs through March 2023. Masks are “strongly encouraged” but not required.

A limited number of $47 digital lottery tickets and $35 general rush tickets are available for each performance and can be found by visiting leopoldstadtlotteryandrush.com.

At the Longacre Theatre, 220 West 48th St. (212) 239-6200.

MJ celebrates the music of Michael Jackson. Centered around the making of his 1992 Dangerous World Tour, it features some of the iconic singer’s most popular songs. Starring Myles Frost, lighting design by six-time Tony Award-winner Natasha Katz. No mask requirement.

At the Neil Simon Theatre, 250 W. 52nd St. (800) 982-2787.

Some Like it Hot, based on Billy Wilder’s classic 1959 film starring Tony Curtis, Jack Lemmon and Marilyn Monroe, is set in Chicago during prohibition. Two best friends and musicians are forced to flee town after witnessing a mob hit. But with the gangsters looking for them, they disguise themselves as women and join an all-female big band crossing the country. Music by Marc Shaiman and lyrics by Scott Wittman and Marc Shaiman. Masks optional.

At the Sam. S. Schubert Theatre, 222 W. 44th St. (212) 239-6200.

Take Me Out, written by Richard Greenberg, won the 2022 Tony Award for Best Revival of a Play. Starring Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Jesse Williams, baseball, America’s favorite pastime, is celebrated. Darren Lemming, the star center fielder for the Empires, comes out of the closet, but the reception off the field reveals a barrage of unspoken prejudices. Facing some hostile teammates, Darren is forced to contend with the challenges of being a gay person of color. Directed by Scott Ellis. Masks recommended, not required.

At the Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre, 236. W. 45th St. (212) 239-6200.

The Music Man, a revival of Meredith Wilson’s extraordinary musical, originally opened on Broadway in 1957. The plot’s about con man Harold Hill, who poses as a boys’ band organizer and sells band instruments and uniforms to naïve townsfolk, promising to train the members of the new band. Harold plans to skip town without following through with his promises. Prim librarian and piano teacher Marian sees through him, but when Harold helps her younger brother overcome his lisp, Marian falls in love with him. Starring Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster, it’s directed by Jerry Zaks. The show closes Jan. 20. Masks optional.

At the Winter Garden Theatre, 1634 Broadway at W. 50th St. (212) 239-6200.

OFF-BROADWAY

Becky Nurse of Salem is a dark contemporary comedy written by Sarah Ruhl. The story follows Becky, a grandmother and modern-day descendant of accused witch Rebecca Nurse, who was executed for witchcraft in 1692. Becky seems to be plagued by bad luck, but is it an old family curse? Looking for stability for her granddaughter, she winds up going to see a witch and tries to find redemption through spells, pills, lotions and a bartender named Bob. Deidre O’Connell plays Becky, and Rebecca Taichman is the director. The show closes Dec. 31. Masks are required.

At the Mitzi E. Newhouse Theater, 150 W. 65th St. (212) 239-6200.