How the people of the Detroit Jewish community effectuated righteous results against a potential threat in one weekend.

On Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, our community was attacked by a hateful, heinous and reprehensible terrorist. Fortunately, the courageous and quick-minded people of Temple Beth El acted swiftly to diffuse this already deplorable situation from evolving into something even more terrible and tragic. But, what happened next should fill every Jewish person with immense inspiration, pride and hope.

No immediate action seemed to be taking place on Friday (that the public was aware of) and the assailant, who does not deserve to be named, was out and about, driving around, going so far as to tell police he was “going to other synagogues” in a subsequent interaction with local law enforcement.

As our community knows all too well, antisemitism does not make it above the fold in the proverbial paper. Antisemitism does not lead the news; and, what is even more heartbreaking and demoralizing, antisemitism remains the last bastion of hatred and intolerance that is acceptable in the mainstream public discourse that is never met with the outrage all others receive so immediately and earnestly.

Friday night, our community knew we could not merely rely in blind faith on the media, organizations or law enforcement alone. We had to voice and amplify our fears, and universally mobilize and strategize with every resource at our disposal to ensure we received the support and protection we, like all others, deserve during such trying times.

I saw preeminent criminal attorney Neil Rockind’s Facebook post offering his and his firm’s criminal expertise, services and resources pro bono to do anything and everything possible to ensure this man did not have carte blanche roaming the streets unfettered amongst the general public, wielding vile hatred and with a mind and means to inflict grave damage and harm.

In seeing this, I immediately decided to jump in to assist in whatever little way I could. I began, like so many others, writing, sharing, commenting and communicating on a series of calls, texts, emails and social media platforms — not to inflame the situation, not to stoke the fires of politicization or division — but, rather, to ensure as many people as possible were aware, informed and engaged.

Fortunately, our collective communicativeness and sense of mission paid off.

By Sunday morning, this man was apprehended and taken into custody in large part because of the strong, fearless and united front, voice and message our community unabashedly placed front and center.

We did not allow the media to ignore this. Our collective voice ensured that law enforcement utilized every legal instrument at their disposal to remove this man from the streets as soon as was legally and practicably possible.

We did not allow weak, vague and toothless public statements to diminish our might and resolve in standing up for ourselves, our loved ones and our community at large. We were able to spread the word so quickly, so clearly and so forcefully that inaction would not have just been unacceptable, it would have been unconscionable.

Without each of you and your efforts, this abhorrent symbol of hate could have possibly been driving synagogue to synagogue all weekend, instead of being in custody charged with ethnic intimidation.

Days later, this disgraceful individual continues to spew hateful bile. His actions at Temple Beth El, his behavior in videos shared thereafter and his most recent racist, vile and hate-filled diatribe in court are proof positive that he is dangerously unfit to roam the streets, full stop.

In the event he is somehow released, that would be a dangerous miscarriage of justice the likes of which is rarely seen, something I do not say lightly as a lawyer who greatly respects the courts, law enforcement and the rule of law.

There are still concerns about how the original traffic stop was handled. At the same time, law enforcement also deserves our respect and gratitude.

We deserve and have certainly earned a brief respite and momentary sigh of relief.

Nevertheless, until the better angels of our society start winning the day more often than the evil demons, we must all remain engaged, vigilant and determined to stand up for ourselves and one another.

If nothing else, we emphatically proved that we are a strong, powerful and righteous community who will never rest, shrink or waiver in the face of hatred.

Max S. Emmer is a lawyer and certified mediator who has called Metro Detroit home for nearly his entire life. If you wish to share any thoughts, comments or ideas about these events or this essay, he can be reached at max@emmerlawplc.com.