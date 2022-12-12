New children’s book spotlights the life lessons of 19 young authors in Detroit.

Getting published can be tough. A new partnership, however, is making becoming an author a reality for youth in Metro Detroit who live in high-need neighborhoods.

As the brainchild of Andy Gutman, a local author, songwriter and president of commercial real estate company Farbman Group, and Brilliant Detroit, a nonprofit organization dedicated to helping children ages 0-8 be healthy and school-ready, Life Lessons from Brilliant Detroit spotlights the artwork and ideas of 19 young authors.

Released in October 2022, the 25-page kid-friendly book, which retails for $9.50, features the most important lessons that these children have learned, along with illustrations and activities for young readers to engage with.

All proceeds from book sales will go toward supporting the mission of Brilliant Detroit.

“I just fell in love with the work they do,” explains Gutman, who has authored several children’s books.

Building A Community of Young Authors

After donating proceeds from a previous book to Brilliant Detroit, Gutman met a young girl supported by the organization who told him she wanted to become an author because she read one of his books. “‘I want to do that one day,’” he recalls her saying.

Gutman mulled over the statement and realized making this young girl’s dream — among the dreams of others — come true would be possible with a fun and life-changing project.

“As I tried to figure it out, I knew I believed very strongly in giving back to the community,” Gutman explains. “I thought, ‘Well, what skills do I actually have that I could contribute?’ Writing a book was one of them.”

Gutman presented the idea to Brilliant Detroit, who worked with him on bringing it to life.

“During COVID-19, I and a team of mine went down every Saturday to a house in southwest Detroit [to meet with the children],” he explains. “We talked about their big dreams, what makes them special and unique, and how to be kind.”

In addition to discussing these essential topics, the 19 young authors — who range in age from 2-8 — drew pictures to illustrate their thoughts and feelings.

“From those pictures, we interpreted those and had a graphic designer that does my books help us bring them to life,” Gutman says of the creative process.

While the youth are certainly proud of their work now, Gutman believes they’ll continue to feel the impact as they grow up.

“They will always have that as something they accomplished,” he says of the book. “They were the authors of a children’s book, which is really exciting.”

Along with sharing kindness and understanding what makes each of them unique, the 19 young authors also discussed practicing gratitude and their goals for life. All these topics and more are highlighted throughout Life Lessons from Brilliant Detroit.

Sharing Inspiration with Others

It was important for Gutman to create a book that was interactive.

“We made it more of an activity book so that kids can go in there and not only read what these children came up with for different life lessons, but also color in and write what their goals are,” he says.

Gutman hopes that other children can look at the book as inspiration to pursue their own dreams, or even encourage them to write or be creative.

“They realize there’s nothing they can’t accomplish,” he says of assisting young authors in getting published. “They start to live up to those goals.”

To help children learn the value of being an author, Gutman and Brilliant Detroit hosted a book-signing event on Saturday, Dec. 10, in Detroit. There, the young authors had the chance to autograph their books.

They were also presented with a gift card for their work on the book — just like any other paid and published author. This, Gutman believes, teaches the value of being paid for one’s work at a young age, which kids can continue to carry into adulthood.

“They have pride,” he explains. “Suddenly, the future is wide-open to them.”

If the book is successful, Gutman, who has created five previous children’s books, hopes to produce Life Lessons from Brilliant Detroit on an annual basis.

“My hope is that we can replicate this and bring in more and more authors,” he says, “and really expand the community of published young authors.”

Get your copy of the book at www.gutcheckbooks.com/product-page/life-lessons-from-brilliant-detroit. Learn more about Brilliant Detroit at https://brilliantdetroit.org.