Celebrate the festival of lights with Chabad of Bingham Farms as they celebrate their eighth annual Art Menorah event, Monday, Dec. 19. This year’s menorah is created by Metro Detroit artist David Cascardo and hundreds of students from local public schools. The organization says the menorah will serve as a bastion of light and a striking symbol of Jewish unity.

“We started this annual event in 2016, as a collaborative effort for members of the community to get together and create something beautiful and meaningful,” explained Rabbi Bentzi Geisinsky of Chabad of Bingham Farms.

The event will be hosted outdoors at Franklin Village near the Franklin Public Library, 32455 Franklin Road, starting at 5:30 p.m. The menorah will have 27 different canvases outlined by the famous artist Daniel Cascardo.

“Cascardo is known for his abstract artwork,” Geisinsky said. “This year’s menorah has a stained-glass looking outline with mitzvot themes, and every section is painted a different color. The canvases are painted by hundreds of students from local public schools, including Bingham Farms Elementary School, Groves High School, Pierce Elementary School, Seaholm High School, Berkshire Middle School and West Maple Elementary School.”

At Art Menorah you will see the finished project, where all the pieces will be put together to build a giant 9-foot-tall menorah. During the event, you can also enjoy complimentary donuts, latkes, soup and warm cider. Chabad of Bingham Farms hopes to invite as many people as possible. Rabbi Bentzi asks the community to register for the free event online by Dec. 16.

“There will also be a variety of family-friendly Chanukah activities you can enjoy in a heated tent thanks to Pegasus Entertainment, along with prizes you can win,” he said.

Generous local stores provided Chabad of Bingham Farms with more than $2,000 worth of prizes that will be raffled off throughout the evening. Anyone who registers for Art Menorah online by Dec. 16 will receive a free raffle ticket; additional tickets will also be sold during the event.

“We’re excited to bring Art Menorah back each year because it’s a new experience every time with a new menorah created by the community,” Geisinsky added.

Register at www.artmenorah.com then click upcoming events.