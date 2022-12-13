JHSM’s inaugural event with the Judith Levin Cantor Legacy Fund will be in spring 2023.

The Jewish Historical Society of Michigan (JHSM) has announced the creation of the Judith Levin Cantor Legacy Fund, which furthers their commitment to pursuing high-quality, mission-driven undertakings — just like Judy did.

Cantor was a noted Jewish historian, curator, author, inspirational community leader and more. A fourth-generation Detroiter, Judy passed away on July 26, 2022, at 93 years old.

Cantor was the bedrock of JHSM, a president, constant cheerleader and supporter, the person behind the historic markers across the state of Michigan and the power behind JHSM’s endowment. She was the author of Jews in Michigan (2001), JHSM’s much-used reference book. She brought new life to the organization and was instrumental in developing the award-winning youth bus tours of historic Jewish Detroit.

Contributions to the fund will help underwrite the kinds of high-caliber programs about Michigan’s Jewish history (including exhibits, speakers and tours) that were close to Cantor’s heart.

“Judy Cantor was the organization. She did it all,” said Catherine Cangany, executive director of JHSM. “When she passed, the family and JHSM decided jointly that we really wanted to do something to honor her and the commitment she made to the organization because we truly would not exist without Judy. She took the organization from a tiny grassroots group of people to make it a sustainable, impactful organization. She was out pounding the pavement and knocking on doors and telling everyone about the organization and why its mission is so important.

“This fund is designed to support the kinds of initiatives she was so passionate about,” Cangany explained. “She was such a special lady. If she cared about a cause, if she cared about an organization, she was ‘all in,’ and we want to not only acknowledge that but also keep that going and be ‘all in’ the way Judy Cantor was.”

JHSM’s inaugural event with the Judith Levin Cantor Legacy Fund will be in spring 2023, with more details coming soon.

To donate to the fund, visit

www.jhsmichigan.org/donate and choose to direct your contribution to the Judith Levin Cantor Legacy Fund specifically.